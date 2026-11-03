Geely Launches Methanol Hybrid Technology And World's First Production Methanol Hybrid Sedan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENYANG, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group unveiled its latest methanol hybrid powertrain technology and launched the Geely Xingyao 6 EF, the world's first production methanol hybrid passenger vehicle. The launch of the new technology marked a significant milestone in Geely's nearly two-decade commitment to methanol as a viable, scalable, green alternative fuel for the automotive industry.









The Geely Xingyao 6 EF is a flexible-fuel hybrid sedan capable of running on methanol, gasoline, or electricity, with the distinct capability to utilize methanol and gasoline in any mix ratio within the same fuel tank. This uniquely flexible power utilization capability addresses critical shortcomings of electric vehicles in cold climates while offering a pragmatic bridge to the adoption of green mobility.

Breaking the Cold-Climate Barrier

At the heart of this innovative new powertrain technology is Geely's methanol hybrid engine, which achieves a thermal efficiency of 48.15%, the highest among mass-produced methanol engines globally. The engine incorporates 350-bar high-pressure direct injection and a high-power ignition system, enabling reliable cold starts at temperatures approaching minus 40°C. This capability directly addresses the severe range degradation that electric vehicles experience in northern China's winter conditions.

The vehicle is also equipped with a methanol concentration sensor that analyzes the fuel mixture in real time through subtle electrical current changes as fuel passes through the sensor. The engine control unit then adjusts injection and ignition parameters accordingly, ensuring stable and efficient operation regardless of the methanol-to-gasoline ratio.

Performance and Efficiency

Under CLTC standards, the Geely Xingyao 6 EF offers 230 kilometers of electric range for daily urban commuting. The vehicle's combined range with a full methanol tank and charged battery reaches approximately 1,250 km, while a full tank of gasoline and charged battery extends that range to 1,880 km.

The sedan is built on Geely's GEA global intelligent electric architecture, featuring a 4.8-meter body length and a 2,756-millimeter wheelbase. It comes equipped with the Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit system, a comprehensive safety package, and a body structure with 71.6% high-strength steel.

Pragmatic Solutions to a Sustainable Future

Geely Auto Group's commitment to methanol technologies is positioned within a broader multi-energy approach to sustainable mobility that includes electric, hybrid, and hydrogen technologies. The company has invested in methanol research and development since 2005 and built a complete value chain spanning methanol production, storage, transportation, refuelling infrastructure, and vehicle applications.

Development of methanol technologies also provides an advantage to Geely Auto Group in providing solutions to utilize sustainable green alcohol fuels including methanol and ethanol used in markets around the world. To further advance the market adaption of green methanol, Geely Auto Group has also developed the world's first carbon exhaust capture system for automobiles which can facilitate the recycling of waste carbon into green methanol forming a carbon net zero closed cycle.

Geely positions the Xingyao 6 not as a replacement for electric or conventional hybrid models, but as a complementary solution that fills a critical gap in cold-climate and long-distance sustainable green mobility.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Janet Chen

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at