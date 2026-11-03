Home Sales Rise In October, But Fraser Valley Buyer's Market Shows Little Sign Of Shifting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite a seasonal increase in monthly sales, the Fraser Valley housing market continues to contend with subdued demand, ample supply and cautious buyers, with little change in the balance between buyers and sellers.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 1,051 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in October, a 14 per cent increase from September but six per cent below sales from the same month last year.

“Detached homes continued to lead sales activity in October, significantly outpacing both townhomes and apartments,” said Ishaq Ismail, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.“This is a trend we've been watching in recent months, and improving affordability in the detached segment may be helping sustain that demand. The substantial price correction appears to be bringing detached homes within reach for more buyers.”

Inventory declined in October, in keeping with typical seasonal patterns. A total of 2,551 new listings came to market, down 10 per cent from September. Overall inventory also softened, falling six per cent month-over-month and 10 per cent from October 2025 to 9,164 active listings.

The Fraser Valley remains in a buyer's market with a sales-to-active listings ratio of 11 per cent. A balanced market is typically defined by a ratio between 12 and 20 per cent.

The composite Benchmark price for a typical Fraser Valley home dipped 0.1 per cent in October to $860,000, down 6.4 per cent year-over-year.

“Much of the pandemic-era price growth in the Fraser Valley has been erased,” said Rock Lefebvre, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.“That brings affordability to its best level in five years, creating a welcome opportunity for buyers. However, with interest rates recently moving higher and the possibility of further increases, buyers will need to consider how borrowing costs factor into their purchasing decisions.”

Across the Fraser Valley in October, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 50 days, while a condo was 44 days. Townhomes took, on average, 37 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity



Single Family Detached: At $1,293,800 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.5 per cent compared to September 2026 and decreased 8.5 per cent compared to October 2025.

Townhomes: At $742,300 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.4 per cent compared to September 2026 and decreased 5.5 per cent compared to October 2025. Apartments: At $460,800 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.2 per cent compared to September 2026 and decreased 8.1 per cent compared to October 2025.



* The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board represents some 5,000 real estate professionals, and is the exclusive source of statistics and information for the Fraser Valley real estate market including, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, White Rock and North Delta.

Contact

Nikki Hewitt, Senior Communications Specialist

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Telephone: 604.930.7654

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board



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