Clearsense Named To TIME's World's Top Healthtech Companies For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With embedded AI to accelerate the decommission-to-archive lifecycle, the Clearsense platform helps health systems retire legacy applications faster, reduce costs and free up resources for innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense ®, a leading healthcare data enablement platform company, has earned a spot on TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies for the second year in a row. The global ranking is produced by TIME in collaboration with Statista based on a global evaluation of financial performance, reputation and online engagement.

The recognition comes as Clearsense continues to advance its cloud-native 1ClearsenseTM Platform, which embeds AI and automation to accelerate application retirement and shorten health systems' time to savings. The platform helps organizations reduce accumulated technical debt while transforming historical clinical, operational and financial information into AI-ready assets.

“Health system leaders are eager to adopt AI, but valuable context remains buried in legacy applications, out of reach of the tools that could put it to work,” said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense.“We're using AI to accelerate the work of retiring those systems and making their data usable. That helps health systems lower costs today while building the enterprise intelligence foundation their AI ambitions depend on.”

“Many organizations are starting to use bolt-on AI to speed up the steps people already perform, and that's valuable. But we're using it to change the process and the work entirely. Our AI connects to client configuration management and IT asset systems, analyzes the application portfolio, identifies where the retirement opportunities are, and builds the technical process before a decision to archive a system is even made. Our subject matter experts now work at multiples of their previous scale, with greater quality and documentation, and focus on the decisions that need their judgment,” said Jonathan Cook, CTO of Clearsense.

Earlier this year, Clearsense expanded its offerings with a managed services program (MSP) for continuous application rationalization and active archiving. More recently, the company launched a cloud-based medical image archive to reduce DICOM storage costs while preserving secure access to historical images.

To learn more about these offerings and how Clearsense can help your health system achieve more through AI-powered application rationalization and active archiving, visit Clearsense.com.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform company designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense PlatformTM enables large-scale decommissioning of legacy applications and preserves historical data through active archiving. By embedding AI across the decommission-to-archive lifecycle, Clearsense is helping organizations accelerate rationalization efforts, strengthen governance, and unlock new value from archived data. Learn more at clearsense.com.

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