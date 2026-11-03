Chelsea Financial Services Announces 2026 Holiday Toy Drive To Support Staten Island Families In Need

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benefiting Where to Turn's Annual Toy Drive

Staten Island, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services is pleased to announce its 2026 Holiday Toy Drive, continuing its longstanding tradition of helping local families experience the joy of the holiday season. Through its continued partnership with Where to Turn, a Staten Island-based crisis relief organization, Chelsea Financial Services is helping bring holiday cheer to children and families in need throughout the community.







Drop off or Drop Ship Unwrapped Toys to Chelsea Financial Services for their 2026 Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island

The annual toy drive provides an opportunity for community members to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children. By donating toys and supporting the initiative, individuals and families can help make the holiday season brighter for children across Staten Island.

“The holiday season is a special time to come together, celebrate with loved ones, and support members of our community who may need a little extra help,” said John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services.“We are proud to continue supporting this toy drive through our longstanding relationship with Where to Turn.”

Chelsea Financial Services became involved in Where-to-Turn.org's holiday toy drive through its longtime Financial Advisor, Frank Cilento. His sons, Andrew Cilento and Matthew Cilento, continue to honor his legacy by helping coordinate and promote the initiative alongside Chelsea Financial Services, supporting efforts to bring holiday joy to children and families across Staten Island.

“We are so proud to honor our dad by continuing one of his holiday traditions,” stated Matthew Cilento, CFP® and VP of FJC Financial Group.“Every year, when November rolls around, this toy drive becomes a primary focus of our household and our business, and we couldn't be prouder. It's so rewarding to see the community come together and help families in need, especially during the holiday season.”

Joined by his brother, Andrew Cilento, CFP®, VP of FJC Financial Group, and the team at NthDegreeGroup.net, the toy drive grows larger year-after-year, with thousands of toys and stocking stuffers reaching the homes of families in need. Last year, Chelsea Financial Services became a toy distribution point along with being a destination for donated toys. Parents and Guardians can apply for toys for their children via Chelsea's website, .

“Thanks to the ease of dropshipping from marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, it's really convenient to donate, and takes only minutes,” said Barry Lippold, Director of Marketing for Chelsea Financial Services.“In fact, we receive toy donations from all over the country since we're a national brokerage firm. Our Financial Advisors, Financial Planners, and Registered Representatives live and serve in communities all across the U.S., and many contribute to our local annual holiday toy drive.”

How to Donate Toys

Community members interested in supporting the 2026 Holiday Toy Drive can donate unwrapped toys by arranging shipment or dropping them off to:

Chelsea Financial Services

242 Main Street

Staten Island, NY 10307

Donations may be delivered Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The current planned drop-off or shipping date is December 18, 2026.

All donated toys will help support families in need throughout Staten Island. Every contribution can help make the holiday season more joyful for a child in the community. Visit chfs.com/toy-drive for more information.

How to Request Toys

Staten Island parents and guardians who would like to request toys for their children can visit the Chelsea Financial Services Toy Request Form.

Applicants should provide the requested information for each child, including the child's name, age, and gender, along with their contact information. Volunteers will use the submitted information to assemble toy packages based on requests and available donated inventory.

Once requests have been reviewed and approved, eligible applicants will receive a receipt number and information about toy collection. Requests are handled in the order forms are received, subject to available donations.

Chelsea Financial Services encourages community members to help spread the word about the toy drive and support this ongoing effort to bring happiness to local families during the holiday season.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a value-driven financial services brokerage firm committed to delivering financial services through its national network of independent Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has continued to expand its reach while supporting independent financial professionals. To learn more, visit chfs.com.

About Where to Turn

Founded shortly after 9/11, Where to Turn provides crisis relief and assistance to individuals and families affected by tragedy. The Staten Island-based organization also supports community initiatives that encourage participation, connection, and assistance for people facing difficult circumstances. Through its programs and partnerships, Where to Turn continues to help people access resources and support when they need it most. Visit where-to-turn.org for more information.







Chelsea Financial Services is a National Broker Dealer Founded in 1999

Press Inquiries

Barry Lippold

barry [at] nthdegreegroup.net

(920) 543-5569



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