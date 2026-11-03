Lesotho Unveiled Childsafe Project To Strengthen Child Protection Systems And Early Childhood Development

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Lesotho unveiled the ChildSafe project, an initiative aimed at strengthening child protection systems, early childhood development and care services, with particular focus on vulnerable children.

The project, funded by the United States and implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS), was launched in Maseru.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Education and Training Professor Ntoi Rapapa said the initiative is significant as it addresses Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), which receives comparatively less investment than primary, secondary and tertiary education.

He expressed gratitude to the United States Department of State, CRS and other partners for selecting Lesotho among countries worldwide to benefit from the initiative.

Professor Rapapa said the Ministry of Education and Training and CRS have partnered to strengthen early childhood care and development, improve children's well-being and establish a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

He said the collaboration has supported the development of daycare centre guidelines, capacity-building for ECCD practitioners and the creation of safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environments.

He said daycare centres should provide safe environments for children, adding that some centres have received encouraging reports while others required closer monitoring.

Professor Rapapa stressed the need to strengthen supervision and support for caregivers, including those without formal qualifications, to improve the quality of care provided to children.

He also highlighted the importance of coordinating early childhood development services involving education, health, nutrition, family support and child protection.

Meanwhile, CRS Lesotho Country Manager Mr. Hopewell Zheke said the launch also serves as an opportunity to validate the project's proposed activities and priorities to ensure they are aligned with the government's strategies and plans.

He said the two-day engagement will review the ChildSafe global programme, its theory of change and work plan, while encouraging collective action and accountability among stakeholders.

Mr. Zheke said the project will be implemented in partnership with the Government of Lesotho, particularly the Ministry of Education and Training.

United States Embassy in Lesotho Chargé d'Affaires Mr. Thomas Hines said child well-being is fundamental to Lesotho's future, noting that how a country cares for its children determines its future workforce, institutions, wealth and leadership.

He said ChildSafe represents a new chapter in cooperation between the United States and Lesotho, building on existing partnerships in sectors such as health.

Mr. Hines said the project will focus on early childhood health and development, strengthening childcare systems and building the capacity of daycare workers.

He said ChildSafe is intended to strengthen services and systems that can be sustained beyond the project's implementation.

Mr. Hines encouraged stakeholders to openly discuss and refine the project's priorities to ensure the resulting work plan reflected Lesotho's needs.

ChildSafe is a multi-country initiative supported by the United States Department of State Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy that aims to measurably and durably improve the safety, development and well-being of vulnerable children and families.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.