ACT-Ion Battery Technologies Celebrates Grand Opening Of Cathode Pilot Plant In Carrollton, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S.-based facility begins pilot production of critical battery materials using ACT-ion's proprietary ACT-ivateTM process, strengthening the domestic supply chain

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. (“ACT-ion”), an innovator in battery material manufacturing, today celebrated the grand opening of its pilot plant at 1200 Tappan Circle in Carrollton, Texas. The facility is now fully commissioned and ready to produce cathode active materials (CAM) in the United States using ACT-ion's proprietary ACT-ivateTM process, a clean, high-throughput manufacturing method developed to reduce the cost, environmental impact, and production time of next-generation battery components.

CAM is the fine black powder at the heart of every lithium-ion battery. It forms the cathode, the electrode that largely determines a battery's energy, power, lifespan, and cost. CAM is also the single biggest contributor to a battery cell's cost, accounting for about 50 percent of cell production costs, depending on battery chemistry, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Yet production of this critical material is highly concentrated abroad. In 2025, about 85 percent of the world's CAM used in electric car batteries was produced offshore, according to the IEA. That leaves U.S. battery makers, automakers, and grid-storage developers dependent on foreign supply for a material essential to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

ACT-ion's Carrollton plant is built to change that. By producing CAM here in the United States, ACT-ion is reducing reliance on offshore materials and strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical battery materials, so batteries powering vehicles, businesses, and homes can be built with American-made components.

“Officially opening our doors today is proof that the vision we shared a year ago is now reality,” noted Mark McGough, CEO of ACT-ion.“This facility increases our capacity 10 times, to 20 tons per annum, making it the largest all-American phosphate-based CAM producer in the USA.”

“One of the most powerful advantages of our ACT-ivate technology is its unprecedented feedstock flexibility,” explained Jin Lim, Founder and CTO of ACT-ion.“We incorporated lower-cost domestic inputs like industrial-grade chemicals and recycled black mass, allowing us to reduce costs while delivering the high-quality materials the market demands.“

Scaling the ACT-ivate process is central to that milestone. The continuous platform is designed to lower costs and shrink environmental impact by using less energy and water and eliminating harmful byproducts, while delivering higher throughput and a more streamlined manufacturing flow than traditional methods. ACT-ion's innovation earned the prestigious R&D 100 Award in 2024.

The process is also“chemistry-agnostic.” While many manufacturers are locked into specific battery chemistries, ACT-ion has demonstrated the ACT-ivate process across a range of materials, including cost-effective lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and high-performance nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM), allowing the company to adapt to market trends and serve a broader customer base. The company is also applying the technology to next-generation materials such as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LFMP) and sodium-ion battery materials.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) and Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) continue to support the pilot plant scale-up.

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies , Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. is an advanced manufacturing company producing cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries. Its proprietary ACT-ivateTM process is a clean, continuous, chemistry-agnostic platform that lowers energy use and cost. The technology earned a 2024 R&D 100 Award. With support from the U.S. Department of Energy, its Carrollton, Texas pilot plant is producing CAM domestically, reducing reliance on offshore supply and building a more resilient American battery supply chain. Learn more at .

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at