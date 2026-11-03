Bolt Biotherapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT) (“Bolt” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies designed to deliver best-in-disease therapies, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Chief Strategy Officer of Bolt and Co-Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Prana Therapies, will deliver a company presentation, followed by a fireside chat, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. ET at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conferenceand attend Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in Londontaking place November 16–19, 2026.

In October 2026, Bolt acquired Prana Therapies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger alongside a $120 million private placement financing, with the potential for up to an additional $60 million upon exercise of accompanying warrants. Following the acquisition, Bolt is primarily focused on advancing Prana's pipeline of next-generation, half-life-extended multispecific antibodies, led by PRA-216, which is currently in Phase 2 development across multiple inflammatory diseases.

Members of the management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. A live webcast of the Stifel presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Bolt's website at , with an archived replay accessible following the event date.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies designed to deliver best-in-disease therapies. Through the proprietary INSPIRE platform it acquired from Prana Therapies, the company combines complementary therapeutic mechanisms in fully IgG-based molecules designed for differentiated efficacy, extended exposure, and convenient dosing.

The company's lead program, PRA-216, is a novel IL-4Rα/TSLP bispecific antibody currently in Phase 2 development in asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and atopic dermatitis, with a fourth Phase 2 study planned in eosinophilic esophagitis. In addition to PRA-216, Bolt Biotherapeutics is advancing a wholly owned pipeline of additional INSPIRE-based multispecific programs across diseases with significant unmet need.

Bolt's pipeline also includes BDC-4182, a claudin 18.2-targeting BoltbodyTM ISAC.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Bolt, Prana, the concurrent private placement financing and the acquisition of Prana by Bolt (the“Transactions”) and other matters, including, without limitation, statements regarding: any additional gross proceeds that may be received upon exercise, if any, of accompanying warrants, if any, in the Transactions and the expected effects, perceived benefits or opportunities and related timing with respect thereto; expectations regarding or plans for the company's pipeline, including its ongoing and planned clinical trials, research and development programs and the expected timing for key milestones, including the release of clinical data; the potential benefits of PRA-216 and Prana's other clinical programs; and any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“on track,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to consummate the private placement financing or realize the anticipated benefits from the transactions, including as a result of its failure to receive the requisite stockholder approvals; investors in the private placement may not exercise their warrants and the company may not receive any additional proceeds therefrom; the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC's website at

Contacts

Christina Trout

VP, Corporate Development

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(650) 665-9295

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

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