4DMT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences in November and December:



Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Tuesday, November 10, 2026; Fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, November 11, 2026; Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Monday, November 16, 2026; Fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. GMT

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, December 1, 2026; Fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET

Citi Global Healthcare Conference 2026: Wednesday, December 2, 2026; Fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Thursday, December 3, 2026; Fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET Barclays Virtual Ophthalmology Day: Thursday, December 10, 2026; Fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET



Archived copies of the webcasts will be available for up to one year on the“Investors” section of the 4DMT website at .

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company's lead product candidate, 4D-150, is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF biologics (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company's lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration and the second indication is diabetic macular edema, which are both in Phase 3 development. The Company's second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular TherapeuticsTM, 4DMTTM, Therapeutic Vector EvolutionTM, Backbone 4 RetinaTM and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company's product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company's product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

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Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon

dna Communications

Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei

Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Investor.Relations@4DMT.com