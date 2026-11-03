The Gentex Sema Booth To Feature Custom Car Reveals By Ringbrothers And Classic Car Studio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom vehicles and Gentex tech for automotive OEMs, accessory programs, and the aftermarket

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) technology for automotive OEMs, accessory programs, and the aftermarket will be on display in the company's booth at the SEMA show kicking off today in Las Vegas. In addition, Gentex tech will feature prominently on two custom car unveils: one from the world-renowned Ringbrothers, and another from the elite restoration shop, Classic Car Studio.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection, and consumer electronics industries. It's best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance safety.

"The aftermarket has always been a source of innovation for Gentex and the automotive industry in general,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer Neil Boehm.“Many of the trends and technologies that begin with car enthusiasts ultimately influence the broader market. SEMA keeps us connected to car culture, allowing us to converse with the forward-thinking builders, suppliers, and industry leaders shaping the future of mobility and vehicle customization."

Gentex's SEMA booth will feature a wide variety of products, including automatic-dimming mirrors, digital rearview mirrors, the HomeLink car-to-home automation system, and dimmable sun visors. The company will also showcase its GNTX-R mirror, a slim profile, carbon fiber, automatic-dimming rearview mirror designed specifically for the custom car market and sold through Ringbrothers. Its unique design was specifically engineered for custom car builds, supercars, tuners, imports, drift cars, and prototypes.

The Gentex GNTX-R mirror is available in either red or black and incorporates frameless, chrome-ring glass with a carbon fiber substructure to create a sleek, modern look. It's also electrochromic, with integrated sensors, microprocessor, and proprietary darkening gel that work together to detect and eliminate dangerous rearview mirror glare. The product is available from the Ringbrothers' online parts store.

Ringbrothers will also debut a vehicle at the Gentex booth -- a 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible called Billie. Gary Ragle of Ragle Design once again spearheaded the vehicle's design, widening the fenders and doors 2.5 inches on either side to broaden the vehicle's stance. The body sits on a Roadster Shop chassis and suspension with reimagined carbon fiber hood, door skins, front valance and more. The fully bespoke interior features Gentex's GNTX-R auto-dimming mirror.









In addition to the Ringbrothers unveil, the Gentex booth will feature the debut of Brownfinger, a custom 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda built by Classic Car Studio. Headquartered in St Louis, MO, Classic Car Studio is recognized for its custom classic cars and trucks, from meticulously crafted restorations to jaw-dropping custom builds.









Brownfinger sits atop a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis with a DSR Performance 7.0L Hemi V8 that generates 1,200 HP. The vehicle's aggressive stance is further enhanced by a deep, rich, golden-bronze paint job that is sure to turn heads. The vehicle is equipped with a Gentex Full Display Mirror, automatic-dimming exterior mirrors, and dimmable sun visors.

The two vehicle unveils will be hosted by professional emcee, host and presenter Jarod DeAnda, and will take place in succession beginning at 10:30 a.m. today at the Gentex booth.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event. This year's show takes place November 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex's display can be seen in Central Hall, Hot Rod Alley, booth 23889.

VOXX by Gentex, a Gentex subsidiary and leading provider of aftermarket electronics, vehicle security, and mobile entertainment solutions, will also be at SEMA in the North Hall, booth 10809.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company's latest technology at .

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 747-9821

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



