Hibob Delivers Trusted Organizational Intelligence To Microsoft Entra For Smarter IT Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations have spent years treating HR data and IT identity as separate worlds. That separation no longer works. Trusted people context is becoming critical infrastructure for the AI era.

New York, US & London, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the organizational intelligence platform for the modern world of work, today announced new integrations with Microsoft's identity ecosystem that help organizations automate onboarding, employee changes, and offboarding while strengthening identity governance across cloud and hybrid environments.







The value of AI doesn't begin with better models, it begins with trusted organizational context. Every identity, access permission and workflow depends on accurate employee data. Organizations can use the Microsoft Entra ID integration to automate identity lifecycle management for cloud-managed identities, while the Windows Server Active Directory (Hybrid) integration extends those same lifecycle workflows to hybrid environments. By extending Bob's trusted people context into Microsoft Entra ID, HiBob helps organizations make the systems they already own smarter, more connected and ready for the AI era.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob says: "For too long, organizations have treated people data as something HR owns exclusively. The truth is organizations don't need HR systems that occasionally talk to IT, they need trusted workforce context that continuously informs the technology running the business.”

He continues:“The future isn't about connecting more applications. It's about giving every business a trusted understanding of the organization. That's what Organizational Intelligence means, and that's why we're extending Bob beyond HR into the systems IT already depends on."

“Every workforce change starts with people data, but its impact extends across the organization,” said Udi Milo, Partner PM, Access Management and Governance, Microsoft.“HiBob's integration with Microsoft Entra helps customers turn changes in an employee's role, status, or responsibilities into timely identity and access actions, giving HR and IT a more connected way to manage the employee lifecycle.”

As AI transforms the workplace, trusted people data is becoming critical business infrastructure. Organizations that continue to rely on disconnected systems and manual handoffs risk slowing both execution and innovation. The leaders will be those that connect the systems they already own, creating a trusted foundation for security, automation and AI.

About HiBob

HiBob is the organizational intelligence platform for the modern world of work. Its award-winning solution, Bob, is the modern HR and payroll platform for mid-sized and multinational companies, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together in one intuitive platform. Built on trusted workforce data, HiBob gives organizations an enterprise-grade foundation for managing people and operations without enterprise complexity, while delivering organizational intelligence into the systems where work happens.

Engineered for the realities of modern organizations, Bob helps leaders understand their workforce, identify skill gaps, plan with greater confidence, and create clear accountability across teams. With people analytics, automation, and tools spanning onboarding, compensation, workforce planning, and more, HiBob helps organizations move faster as they grow. More than one million users at over 5,500 companies in more than 170 countries rely on HiBob to run confidently today and adapt for tomorrow.

Press Inquiries

HiBob Communications

hibob [at] 5wpr.com

