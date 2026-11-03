Intuitive Machines Selected To Provide Spacecraft Platform And Mission Solutions For NASA's FALCON-RADAR Earth Science Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) ("Intuitive Machines," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, today announced that it has been selected by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to provide the spacecraft platform and system-level integration for FALCON-RADAR, an Earth observation mission that will study clouds and convection from space.

FALCON-RADAR, which is part of the F leet for the A tmospheric L inking C ommercial O bservations with N ASA, will fly on the IM 300TM spacecraft bus and is targeted for launch in no earlier than 2029. The mission consists of a single polar-orbiting, sun-synchronous satellite carrying a W-Band Cloud Profiling Doppler Radar instrument designed to observe shallow light precipitation and small-scale cloud dynamics. Through the FALCON-RADAR mission, millimeter-wavelength radar technology may support advances towards Moon and Mars applications.









Rendering of FALCON-RADAR on the IM 300 spacecraft

As part of the FALCON fleet, FALCON-RADAR will supply two-dimensional cloud context and detect convection. In concert with water vapor and aerosol measurements from other missions, its data will enable deeper atmospheric science analysis and provide the Earth science community further insight into finding weather patterns to help profile processes responsible for rain and snow near Earth's surface.

The FALCON-RADAR spacecraft is being developed in collaboration with EAGLE-VSWIR, another NASA mission recently awarded to Intuitive Machines. Together, the two missions will provide complementary science data.

This award marks the third Intuitive Machines mission supporting NASA's Earth science objectives in the last six months. In addition to FALCON-RADAR and EAGLE-VSWIR, Intuitive Machines is providing an IM 500TM spacecraft bus, system-level integration, and mission solutions for NASA's EDGE (Earth Dynamics Geodetic Explorer) mission, managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and led by Principal Investigator Dr. Helen Amanda Fricker of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

“Our reliable and modular platforms align with NASA's goal of delivering more science on faster timelines,” said Steve Altemus, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines. "We combine spacecraft manufacturing at scale with deep mission systems and integration expertise, and Earth science is a natural fit. This mission draws on the same capabilities we already deliver across our commercial, civil, and national security work.”

Together, these three awards demonstrate the diversification of the Intuitive Machines portfolio, underscoring the Company's platform extensibility and mission expertise. Intuitive Machines' proven commercial spacecraft platforms and integration capabilities enable efficient, affordable execution of science missions. The IM 300TM series platform currently supports multiple programs spanning both national security and civil space applications.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities across spacecraft manufacturing, communications, networks, mission operations, and ground infrastructure to build, connect, and operate systems across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, Intuitive Machines is focused on enabling resilient, scalable infrastructure for sustained operations in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strive,”“would,”“strategy,”“outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites and landers, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government and commercial contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions; our financial performance; our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; and information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at

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