Provident Bank Announces $83,000 In Grants To Ten New Jersey Non-Profit Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding provided through the Bank's Community Development Partnership Program

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today that it has awarded $83,000 in grants to ten local non-profit organizations through its Community Development Partnership Program. The grants will advance financial literacy education, affordable housing, homeownership, and help meet the credit needs of the communities served.

The Community Development Partnership Program builds on Provident Bank's long record of working alongside non-profits to strengthen the communities it serves and foster lasting economic prosperity.

Combined, the recipients of these major grants received a total of $83,000. The local non-profit organizations include:



Central Jersey Housing Resource Center: Supports households facing challenges by helping them find safe, affordable housing that meets their needs.

Clinton Hill Community Action: Partners with residents to revitalize the Clinton Hill neighborhood and ensure that development is equitable and just.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark: Builds affordable housing for families with low to moderate incomes through new construction, home rehabilitation, and neighborhood revitalization.

Housing & Community Development Network of New Jersey: Dedicated to advancing economic justice, empowering low-income communities, and fostering inclusive participation in public policy.

Housing Partnership: Creates lasting and responsible homeownership through education and financial coaching.

Ironbound Community Corporation: Engages and empowers individuals, families, and groups to achieve their aspirations and collaboratively build a community.

New Jersey Community Capital: Creating communities through strategic investments and knowledge.

NORWESCAP: Strengthens communities by creating opportunities that improve the lives of low-income individuals and families.

Urban League of Essex County: Empowering African Americans and disadvantaged residents to achieve social and economic self-sufficiency through programs in education, employment, housing, and economic development that transform lives and communities. Urban League of Union County: Assists the community in achieving social and economic equality by providing resources and support services.











“This year we're able to support more organizations with a larger investment, and that reflects how much need and opportunity there is across our communities,” said Roxanne Camejo, Senior Vice President, Community Development Officer, Provident Bank.“These partners are delivering real results in housing, education and financial empowerment, and we're proud to stand alongside them.”

Since July 2023, Provident Bank has partnered with more than a dozen local non-profit organizations through the Community Development Partnership Program, all sharing a common goal of fostering economic opportunity and sustainable community growth.

Through the Community Development Partnership Program, Provident Bank continues to invest in organizations that help New Jersey residents buy homes, build financial skills, and access new opportunities, laying the groundwork for stronger, more inclusive communities.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $25.85 billion as of September 30, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 135 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contacts:

Provident Bank

Keith Buscio, Director Public Relations & Communications

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