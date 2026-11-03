Lean On Launches Nutritional Supplement Line For People Using GLP-1 Medications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by sisters Alesha and Natalie Peluso, the company introduces DeepSculpt and LiquidGold to support nutrition during rapid weight loss

Milford, NJ, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean On, a nutritional supplement company founded by sisters Alesha and Natalie Peluso, today announced its formal launch and two flagship products for people using GLP-1 medications. The line is designed to support digestion, energy, hair, skin and nail health, and body composition, while helping users meet their protein needs.







Alesha and Natalie Peluso

The sisters developed the products after experiencing the nutritional challenges of reduced appetite while taking GLP-1 medications. The line includes a protein-based supplement and liquid liposomal vitamins. Lean On also provides educational resources on its website.

“When I started taking GLP-1 medications, my appetite dropped, but my body still needed proper nutrition. Eating less made it harder to get enough,” said Alesha Peluso, co-founder of Lean On.“We created Lean On because we experienced those challenges ourselves and wanted to help others get the nutrition they need while losing weight.”

Lean On's flagship product, DeepSculp, is a daily nutritional and protein supplement formulated to support digestion, metabolic health and muscle maintenance. The Vanilla Chai flavored powder includes digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, biotin and electrolytes, along with amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Each serving provides 20 grams of organic fermented vegan protein in a formula designed to be gentle on the stomach. DeepSculpt retails for $99.99.

The second product, LiquidGol, is a raspberry-flavored liposomal supplement containing vitamin B12, folate, vitamin D3 and vitamin K2. It is designed to support energy metabolism, neurological support, and bone health while offering an alternative to traditional vitamin pills or injections. LiquidGold retails for $39.

Both products are available individually or as part of the Lean On Starter Bundle which includes $20 off and free shipping at getleanon.co.

"We know firsthand how much your daily routine can change when you're taking a GLP-1 medication," said Natalie Peluso, co-founder of Lean On. "Our goal is to make it easier for people to take care of their nutritional needs while working toward their weight-loss goals."

About Lean On

Lean On is a nutritional supplement company founded by sisters Alesha and Natalie Peluso. Its DeepSculpt and LiquidGold products provide companion nutrition for people using GLP-1 medications, with a focus on supporting nutritional intake and general wellness during weight loss. Learn more at getleanon.co.

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