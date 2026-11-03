EPRI Launches AI-Power Exchange (APEX) To Advance Global Collaboration On AI For Power And Power For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive-level forum brings together leaders from regulatory, research, government, and public-benefit organizations

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPRI today announced the launch of the AI-Power Exchange (APEX ), a global, invitation-only stakeholder engagement platform bringing together senior leaders to address the rapid increase in capabilities of AI across industries and the parallel escalation of AI-driven electricity demand and what it means for grid reliability, resilience, and affordability.

“AI has the potential to transform our economy and society, but realizing that potential will require an equally ambitious evolution of the power system,” said Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of EPRI.“APEX creates a forum for leaders to bring together technical knowledge, policy perspectives, and real-world experience to address these challenges collaboratively. The goal is not simply to keep pace with change, but to help shape it in a way that advances innovation, strengthens the grid, and builds public confidence.”

APEX will facilitate structured dialogue among select representatives from regulatory bodies, national laboratories, universities, government agencies, international organizations, and other public-benefit organizations. The forum is designed to connect efforts underway across these communities, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and accelerate the exchange of research and insights related to AI and the power system.

“The use of AI is increasingly being evaluated by the electric industry for a wide range of operational, engineering, planning, and support functions. These technologies have the potential to enhance situational awareness, improve analytical capability, and increase operational efficiency,” said Howard Gugel, senior vice president of regulatory oversight at North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), co-chair of APEX.“At the same time, their adoption introduces new considerations related to data quality, cybersecurity, workforce capability, governance, and operational risk. I look forward to the APEX forum work in overseeing the development of AI use cases and appropriate controls to implement AI securely.”

“The IEA recently found that the international target of 35% electrification by 2035 is within reach” said Maria Sicilia, head of electricity systems and markets division, International Energy Agency (IEA), and co-chair of APEX.“Meanwhile, global data centre investment growth has raised concerns over implications for local electricity systems, prices, emissions and water use. APEX provides a unique platform to identify key challenges, constraints and opportunities to support discussions in the policy and regulatory domain pertaining to both data centres and electrification.”

APEX will explore the intersection of AI use cases, power system constraints, and regulatory alignment, providing members with a venue for discussion around shared challenges and emerging approaches. Through the forum, participating organizations can learn from work underway in other regions and sectors while identifying opportunities to accelerate progress through greater coordination.

The platform complements two EPRI initiatives focused on AI and the power system:



Data Center Flexible Load Initiative (DCFlex ): A multi-year initiative demonstrating how data centers can serve as flexible grid resources to enable speed to power. DCFlex brings together research, frameworks, operational demonstrations, and tools focused on interconnection efficiency, flexibility, and grid stability. Open Power AI (OPAI ) Consortium: A collaborative initiative focused on building an ecosystem to accelerate development, co-innovation, and deployment of energy domain-specific AI and generative AI tools, models, and data for the power industry.

APEX member organizations include the American Public Power Association, Argonne National Laboratory, Arizona Corporation Commission, California Energy Commission, California Public Utilities Commission, Duke University, Edison Electric Institute (EEI), Eurelectric, Harvard University, International Energy Agency (IEA), Mexican Data Center Association, National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA), National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), National Governors Association (NGA), North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB), National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Stanford University and the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

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About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together...shaping the future of energy.®

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