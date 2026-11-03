Teads And Adelaide Bring Attention-Based Media Quality Measurement And Real-Time Optimization To Teads Ad Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global integration gives advertisers access to native, real-time AU reporting across web and CTV, plus automated attention-threshold optimization

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. The integration brings Adelaide's AU metric, which predicts a placement's likelihood of capturing attention and driving outcomes, directly into Teads Ad Manager (TAM), enabling advertisers to measure, analyze, and optimize campaigns for media quality in real time across both web and CTV InStream formats.

Through this platform integration, advertisers can activate Adelaide measurement with a single click and view real-time AU data alongside standard delivery metrics such as viewability, video views, and click-through rates. Reporting includes detailed breakdowns by ad format, device, and placement. Additionally, Teads' Attention Threshold optimization feature can be used to set an AU floor, automatically filtering out low-attention inventory to improve campaign efficiency and performance.

"Our priority is to give advertisers frictionless access to the industry's leading media quality metrics directly within our platform," said Neala Brown, Global Head of Data, Measurement, and Insights at Teads. "By natively embedding Adelaide's AU metrics and automated optimization capabilities into Teads Ad Manager, we are empowering our clients to eliminate media waste and maximize campaign effectiveness across web and CTV inventory at scale."

"To move the industry forward, media quality measurement must be both accessible and actionable," said Marc Guldimann, CEO and Co-founder of Adelaide. "This partnership gives Teads advertisers the ability to evaluate media quality in real time and automatically optimize toward higher-AU inventory. By bringing an outcome-trained quality signal directly into optimization, we're helping brands invest in inventory that is more likely to deliver meaningful business results.”

Key benefits for advertisers include:



A richer view of media quality and attention potential, with granular, real-time visibility into how campaigns perform across both web and CTV InStream formats, broken down by format, device, and placement.

More accountable media decisions, with Adelaide AU reported alongside standard metrics like viewability, video views, and CTR directly within Teads Ad Manager (TAM) to help eliminate media waste and connect exposure with quality. A stronger foundation for quality-based optimization, allowing advertisers to activate automated Attention Threshold optimization to set an AU floor, filter out low-attention inventory, and prioritize placements that are more likely to drive full-funnel business outcomes.



Availability

Adelaide AU measurement is available globally in Teads Ad Manager (TAM).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“foresee,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our integration with Adelaide may not yield the anticipated commercial benefits, advertiser adoption, or campaign performance optimizations as expected; technical and operational challenges related to maintaining real-time AU reporting across web and CTV formats; the highly competitive nature of the digital, CTV, and streaming advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available on our website at and on the SEC's website at

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. Our mission is to bring increased transparency and fairness to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel media quality metric connected to business outcomes. Adweek has called Adelaide's AU "the attention economy's most widely recognized metric." Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world's largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and drive better performance. Adelaide is named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

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