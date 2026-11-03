Children's Healthcare Canada Releases Start Strong, A National Playbook To Transform Child And Youth Health Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Start Strong sets out a vision for federal, provincial, and territorial governments to deliver better, more equitable healthcare to Canada's 8.6 million children

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Healthcare Canada (CHC) today released Start Strong, Developing the Playbook for Healthy, Vibrant Children and Youth, a national policy playbook, calling on federal, provincial, and territorial governments to work together to transform how Canada designs and delivers healthcare for children, youth, and families. The report is grounded in a comprehensive national consultation process conducted in 2026, drawing on perspectives from health system leaders, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and families.

“There is no Canada Strong without healthy, vibrant children and youth”, said Emily Gruenwoldt, President and CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada.“Start Strong is our invitation to federal, provincial, and territorial decision-makers, healthcare providers, and philanthropic partners to join us in building a future fit for kids in Canada”.

Start Strong outlines five principles for reform: equitable access to healthcare services across the continuum of care, a focus on lifelong health, supporting the specialized workforce that cares for kids and families, strong data and learning systems and an integrated research agenda. Targeted recommendations are issued for every level of government.

CHC calls on the federal government to create and implement a National Strategy for Children and Youth across health, healthcare, education and family services, along with the creation of a National Child Health Transfer, a dedicated, ring-fenced funding stream of $10 billion over ten years, administered through bilateral agreements with provinces and territories, amongst others.

For provincial and territorial governments, Start Strong recommends shifting funding models away from diagnosis-driven structures, reducing silos between Ministries of Health, Education, and Children and Family Services, and expanding community-based pediatric services to reduce over-reliance on hospitals.

Canada is one of the wealthiest nations in the world and despite this, the health and wellbeing outcomes of our children and youth are declining year over year. Children's needs are increasingly complex, with rising rates of neurodevelopmental conditions, mental health challenges, and chronic illness within a highly diverse population.

When children do not receive the right care at the right time, the consequences extend beyond their health, affecting their education, mental health, lifelong social participation, and the well-being of their family. And yet the economic case is clear. Thrive: The Economic Case for Investing in Children's Health, conducted by Deloitte for Children's Healthcare Canada and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, found that every dollar invested in children's healthcare generates up to a five-fold return through improved health outcomes, reduced costs to families and health systems, and future workforce productivity.

Shifting to right-sized systems that are accessible, equitable, connected, and purpose-built to meet the needs of children, youth, and their families, and the highly specialized workforce that serves them will require a team effort. For children to thrive, focused action, greater coordination, accountability and a shared national vision across all governments is required.

Children and families cannot wait for systems to catch up. Children's Healthcare Canada calls on governments at every level, parliamentarians, healthcare leaders, and communities to use Start Strong as their roadmap and make children's health a national priority, starting now.

Media contact:

Marjolaine Provost, Director Public Affairs, Children's Healthcare Canada

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613-897-2485