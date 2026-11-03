Bairesdev Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network As Enterprises Push AI Into Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership gives BairesDev teams direct technical support from Anthropic, backed by Claude builds already running in production for clients.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, one of the largest bootstrapped technology companies in the world, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Select services partner. The status gives BairesDev engineering teams dedicated technical support from Anthropic and priority access to new Claude certifications, so clients building on Claude get a partner with a direct line to the company that makes the model.

For clients, the partnership adds Anthropic's support to a Claude practice BairesDev already runs in production. BairesDev engineers train and certify on Claude through Anthropic's Partner Academy, and the company plans to expand certification across its delivery teams.

One of BairesDev's production Claude deployments is for Echo Harbor, an AI software company focused on digital media and news analysis and a BairesDev client since 2025. Echo Harbor wanted a way for readers to see what a story actually claims, who it affects and where it leans, across any format. BairesDev built a single capture-and-analysis engine on Anthropic's Claude models that takes in articles, PDFs, images, emails, audio and video and breaks each item into what Echo Harbor calls Lenses: facts, claims, quotes, citations, summaries at three lengths and bias and emotional tone scoring. Every Lens is built from passages quoted directly from the source, so a reader can check any output against the original. The engine also maps a story's stakeholders, flagging who benefits, who is harmed and who is left out.

Because the analysis lives in one shared engine, Echo Harbor runs three products on it:



WikiClip, a knowledge workspace, launched on the web and submitted to Apple's App Store in July 2026.

Echo Harbor News, a bias-scored news platform, has processed more than 181,000 articles across 20 topics. AIThinks is a model interface that shows its reasoning as it answers.



BairesDev made Claude Code a required tool for the engagement. Every engineer on the Echo Harbor team works in a Claude account for implementation, unit testing and deployment. The team nearly doubled in size over roughly 30 two-week sprints, closing its final sprint in July 2026. [Echo Harbor case study ]

Getting from pilot to production is where most companies stall. In BairesDev's AI Execution Gap Survey of 501 U.S. technology leaders, 54% said at least one AI initiative reached production significantly behind schedule, and 66% said their most recent initiative took four months or more to move from pilot to production. Security, data privacy and compliance topped the list of barriers, cited by 51%. The spending hasn't slowed, though. Gartner® projects worldwide AI spending will reach $2.5 trillion in 2026, up 44% from 2025.

“Requiring Claude Code for every engineer changed how we review work more than how we write it,” said Justice Erolin, Chief Technology Officer of BairesDev.“In our latest Dev Barometer, 68% of CTOs told us Claude is the primary model their teams use for engineering work, so the model choice is largely settled. The harder decision comes after that. When the model drafts code faster than a person can read it, the real engineering moves to testing and validation, and that's why nearly four in five of those same CTOs are spending more on review and QA than they were a year ago.”

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Google, Pinterest, Adobe, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson and Salesforce. Backed by 4,000+ people across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

Join BairesDev's team by applying to . Or recommend a candidate in the Talent Referral Program .

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