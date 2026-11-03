Allogene Highlights Clinical Progress And Next-Generation Innovation Across Its Off-The-Shelf CAR T Platform At SITC Annual Meeting



Two Invited Presentations Showcase Clinical Progress in Solid Tumors and Allogene's Broader Vision in Oncology and Autoimmune Disease Preclinical Poster Features Next-Generation DLL3/CD70 Dual CAR T Product Candidate for Small Cell Lung Cancer and Other Neuroendocrine Tumors, Demonstrating Continued Innovation with Dagger® Technology



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its participation in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's participation includes two invited presentations and a preclinical poster showcasing the breadth and continued evolution of its platform.

“Our presence at SITC underscores the promise of our off-the-shelf CAR T platform, from clinical progress in solid tumors to next-generation innovation informed by learnings across our pipeline,” said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allogene Therapeutics.“We are building on this experience to develop a new generation of cell therapies with the potential to expand patient access, reach more treatment settings and transform care across oncology and autoimmune disease.”

Scientific Presentation: Advancing a First-in-Class Allogeneic CAR T Approach in Renal Cell Carcinoma: Clinical Experience from the TRAVERSE Study

Thursday, November 5, 2026

9:05-9:15 a.m. MT

Jeffrey McLeroy, M.D.

Session I: Cell Therapies and Technologies

Sheraton, 2nd Level – Valley of the Sun Ballroom

Scientific Presentation: Allogeneic CAR T: A Platform Built for Patient Access – in Cancer and Beyond

Friday, November 6, 2026

4:25-4:40 p.m. MT

Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D.

Biotech Session 107b: Next Generation of Off the Shelf I/O

Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, 300 Level, Halls BC

Complementing these presentations, the Company will present preclinical data evaluating a novel off-the-shelf DLL3/CD70 dual CAR T product candidate for small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors. The findings suggest that careful selection of the genomic location for site-specific-integration of the CAR can improve CAR T cell performance in controlling tumors. Confirming and extending observations presented earlier this year with BCMA, the data show pairing the DLL3 CAR with a CAR targeting CD70 can enhance resistance to immune-mediated rejection, illustrating that Dagger® technology can be coupled with other CARs. These findings reinforce the potential of the Dagger technology as a versatile foundation for Allogene's next-generation pipeline, supporting the development of off-the-shelf CAR T therapies across additional targets for both hematological and solid tumors as well as autoimmune disease.

Poster: Off-the-shelf DLL3/CD70 dual CAR T cells with optimized site-specific integration for SCLC and neuroendocrine tumors

Friday, November 6, 2026

Abstract #207

12:15-1:45 p.m. MT and 5:30-7:00 p.m. MT

Presenter: Zhe Li, Ph.D.

Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Lower Level, Exhibition Halls 4-5

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit , and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things Allogene's ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to the early stage of development of Allogene's next-generation product candidates; the possibility that preclinical findings, including those relating to the DLL3/CD70 dual CAR T product candidate and Dagger technology, may not translate into clinical results; uncertainties regarding the safety, efficacy and ability of Allogene's product candidates to achieve meaningful clinical benefit; challenges in developing and applying novel CAR T technologies across different targets, indications and patient populations; and uncertainties regarding the timing, cost and success of clinical development and regulatory approval of Allogene's product candidates. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the“Risk Factors” heading in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Dagger® is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene's investigational AlloCAR T oncology products utilize Cellectis technologies. Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) was developed based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. Servier has granted Allogene exclusive rights to cema-cel in the U.S., all EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The anti-CD70 AlloCAR T program is licensed exclusively from Cellectis by Allogene and Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to this AlloCAR T program. ALLO-329 (CD19/CD70) in autoimmune disease uses CRISPR gene-editing technology.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

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Leslie Bryant

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

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