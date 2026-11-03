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TEAM, INC. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call


Date: 2026-11-03 08:01:45

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the“Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. TEAM will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties internationally may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to join“TEAM, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on TEAM's website at . An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

The call will include a question-and-answer session, and investors are welcome to send questions to ... ahead of the scheduled call.

About Team, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers' most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit .

Contact:
Alpha Advisory Group
Nick Teves or Joseph Caminiti
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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