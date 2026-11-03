Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Eligible Commercially Insured Patients May Now Pay As Little As $0 For VOQUEZNA® (Vonoprazan) Tablets Exclusively At Blinkrx

Potential to pay as little as $0 per fill for VOQUEZNA, plus free home delivery and prior authorization support, makes it simpler for GERD patients to get the medicine their doctor prescribed

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that eligible commercially insured patients may pay as little as $0 for VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets exclusively through BlinkRx, Phathom's pharmacy network partner, subject to eligibility requirements, benefit limits, and program terms. The offer is part of Phathom's broader efforts to make it easier and more affordable for patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to fill their VOQUEZNA prescriptions.

“We believe that patients with GERD who are prescribed VOQUEZNA should be able to start and stay on their medication, without unnecessary cost or paperwork getting in the way,” said Steve Basta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals.“By partnering with BlinkRx, we're working to make VOQUEZNA easier and more affordable to access, with eligible commercially insured patients now having the potential to pay as little as $0, as well as continuing to offer a cash-pay option for those without insurance coverage. For many people living with GERD, finding the right treatment can be a long journey. Once their doctor prescribes VOQUEZNA, starting treatment should be the easy part. This initiative reflects our focus on putting patients first.”

How it works



As little as $0: Commercially insured patients may pay as little as $0 for VOQUEZNA exclusively through BlinkRx, subject to eligibility requirements, benefit limits, and terms and conditions, whether their prescription is for a 30-, 60- or 90-day supply of VOQUEZNA 10 mg or 20 mg tablets.

Lowest eligible cost, automatically: BlinkRx automatically identifies the lowest out-of-pocket cost available through its program, including the $0 offer when available for eligible patients, with no coupon or copay card to keep track of.

Free home delivery and easy refills: VOQUEZNA ships directly to the patient's door at no extra cost, and patients can schedule and receive refills without a trip to the pharmacy. Help with insurance requirements: BlinkRx coordinates directly with doctors' offices on prior authorization and other insurance requirements, when needed, to help simplify the prescription process.



How to get started

Patients can ask their healthcare provider to send their prescription for VOQUEZNA tablets directly to BlinkRx U.S., Boise, Idaho. Once BlinkRx receives the prescription, patients will be sent a secure link by text or email to set up their BlinkRx patient profile and complete their order. Learn more at .

Who's eligible for the $0 offer?

The $0 offer applies to VOQUEZNA tablets and is available to patients 18 years of age or older whose commercial insurance covers VOQUEZNA subject to eligibility requirements, benefit limits, and terms and conditions. The $0 offer is not available to patients whose prescriptions are paid for by a government health program as federal law prohibits Phathom from providing copay savings offers to such patients. The $0 offer is not available to Massachusetts residents, as state law does not permit manufacturer copay assistance that excludes or favors any pharmacy. Eligible commercially insured Massachusetts residents may pay as little as $25 for a 30-day supply, $50 for a 60-day supply, or $90 for a 90-day supply of VOQUEZNA with the VOQUEZNA Savings Card at BlinkRx or participating retail pharmacies.

Additional ways to save on VOQUEZNA

Retail pharmacies: Eligible patients with commercial insurance who prefer a retail pharmacy can continue to use the VOQUEZNA Savings Card and may pay as little as $25 for a 30-day supply, subject to eligibility requirements, benefit limits, and terms and conditions.

Cash-pay option: Eligible patients without insurance or whose insurance does not cover VOQUEZNA may pay as little as $55 for a 30-day supply through BlinkRx. This cash-pay option is only available through BlinkRx.

Phathom reserves the right to change or discontinue these offers at any time without notice. See full terms and learn more at .

About VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan)

VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets contain vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). PCABs are a novel class of medicines that block acid secretion in the stomach. VOQUEZNA is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with Erosive Esophagitis, also known as Erosive GERD, the relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD, and the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD. Phathom in-licensed the U.S. rights to vonoprazan from Takeda, which markets the product in Japan and numerous other countries in Asia and Latin America.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is VOQUEZNA?



VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) is a prescription medicine used in adults:



for 8 weeks to heal acid-related damage to the lining of the esophagus (called Erosive Esophagitis) and for relief of heartburn related to Erosive Esophagitis.



for up to 6 months to maintain healing of Erosive Esophagitis and for relief of heartburn related to Erosive Esophagitis. for 4 weeks for relief of heartburn related to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).



It is not known if VOQUEZNA is safe and effective in children.

Do not take VOQUEZNA if you:



are allergic to vonoprazan or any of the other ingredients in VOQUEZNA. Allergic reaction symptoms may include trouble breathing, rash, itching, and swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat. are taking a medicine that contains rilpivirine (EDURANT, COMPLERA, JULUCA, ODEFSEY) used to treat HIV-1 (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).



Before taking VOQUEZNA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:



have low magnesium, calcium, or potassium in your blood, or you are taking a medicine to increase urine (diuretic).

have kidney or liver problems.

are pregnant, think you may be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if VOQUEZNA will harm your unborn baby.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There is a pregnancy registry for women who take VOQUEZNA during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you are pregnant or become pregnant during treatment with VOQUEZNA, talk to your healthcare provider about how you can join this pregnancy registry or you can enroll in the registry by calling 1-866-609-1612 or visiting . are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will take VOQUEZNA while breastfeeding.



Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

VOQUEZNA may affect how other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how VOQUEZNA works. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicine that contains rilpivirine (EDURANT, COMPLERA, JULUCA, ODEFSEY).

What are the possible side effects of VOQUEZNA?

VOQUEZNA may cause serious side effects including:



A type of kidney problem (acute tubulointerstitial nephritis): Some people who take VOQUEZNA may develop a kidney problem called acute tubulointerstitial nephritis. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have a decrease in the amount that you urinate or if you notice blood in your urine.

Diarrhea caused by an infection ( Clostridioides difficile ) in your intestines: Call your healthcare provider right away if you have watery stools, stomach pain, and fever that does not go away.

Bone fractures (hip, wrist, or spine): Bone fractures in the hip, wrist, or spine may happen in people who take multiple daily doses of another type of medicine that reduces acid in your stomach known as proton pump inhibitors (PPI medicines) for a long period of time (a year or longer). Tell your healthcare provider if you have a bone fracture, especially in the hip, wrist, or spine.

Severe skin reactions: VOQUEZNA can cause rare, but severe skin reactions that may affect any part of your body. These serious skin reactions may need to be treated in a hospital and may be life threatening:



Skin rash which may have blistering, peeling, or bleeding on any part of your skin. You may also have fever, chills, body aches, shortness of breath, or enlarged lymph nodes.

If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking VOQUEZNA and call your healthcare provider right away. These symptoms may be the first sign of a severe skin reaction.



Low vitamin B-12 levels: VOQUEZNA lowers the amount of acid in your stomach. Stomach acid is needed to absorb Vitamin B12 properly. Tell your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of low vitamin B12 levels, including irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, tingling or numbness in the arms or legs, muscle weakness, pale skin, feeling tired, or mood changes. Talk with your healthcare provider about the risk of low vitamin B12 levels if you have been on VOQUEZNA for a long time.



Low magnesium levels in the body can happen in people who take VOQUEZNA. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of low magnesium levels, including seizures, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, jitteriness, muscle aches or weakness, or spasms of the hands, feet, or voice.

Stomach growths (fundic gland polyps): A certain type of stomach growth called fundic gland polyps may happen in people who take another type of medicine that reduces acid in your stomach known as proton pump inhibitors (PPI medicines) for a long time. Talk with your healthcare provider about the possibility of fundic gland polyps if you have been on VOQUEZNA for a long time.



The most common side effects of VOQUEZNA for treatment of Erosive Esophagitis or relief of heartburn related to gastroesophageal reflux disease include:



stomach inflammation

diarrhea

stomach bloating

stomach pain

nausea

indigestion

constipation

high blood pressure urinary tract infection



These are not all the possible side effects of VOQUEZNA. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions by contacting Phathom Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-775-PHAT (7428) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or .

Please see Patient Information and full Prescribing Information for VOQUEZNA.

About Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition in which stomach acid flows back into the esophagus. An estimated 15 million U.S. adults are treated for GERD with a prescription medication. GERD has two main forms. Non-Erosive GERD, the most common form, causes symptoms such as frequent heartburn, regurgitation, difficulty swallowing and chest pain without visible damage to the esophagus. Erosive GERD, also called Erosive Esophagitis, involves erosions in the lining of the esophagus caused by stomach acid and, when inadequately treated, can progress to more serious conditions, including Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding our patient access initiatives and the anticipated benefits of our programs with BlinkRx, including the potential to improve the affordability and accessibility of VOQUEZNA and facilitate the ability of patients to obtain and continue treatment. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that: changes in insurance coverage or reimbursement policies could limit patients' ability to access VOQUEZNA or increase their out-of-pocket costs; patients may not qualify for or fully benefit from Phathom's patient access programs; Phathom may modify, limit or discontinue these programs; or changes in applicable laws or regulations could restrict the availability or operation of these programs. Additional risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Phathom undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

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INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

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© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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