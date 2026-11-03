Milestone Pharmaceuticals To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 13, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide a business update before the market open. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:30 am ET. To access the live conference call, participants may register here.

Conference Details: Conference Date: Friday, November 13, 2026 Conference Time: 8:30 am ET Conference Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13763324

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call MeTM link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the audio webcast of the call will be available under the News & Events section of Milestone's website, .

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone's lead product is CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in Phase 3 development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib.

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