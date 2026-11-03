Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
27 October 2026
28 October 2026
29 October 2026
30 October 2026
02 November 2026
| 19,576,795
120,000
303,000
275,000
80,000
132,997
| 16.57
17.68
17.74
17.22
17.20
17.31
| 324,350,861
2,121,684
5,376,129
4,736,050
1,375,600
2,302,125
|Total, 27 October – 02 November 2026
|910,997
|17.47
|15,911,588
|Accumulated under the program
|20,487,792
|16.61
|340,262,449
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 53,224,462 own shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback 27 October - 02 November 2026
AS 60 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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