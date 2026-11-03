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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


Date: 2026-11-03 08:01:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 27 October 2026 – 02 November 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 27 October – 02 November 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
27 October 2026
28 October 2026
29 October 2026
30 October 2026
02 November 2026		 19,576,795
120,000
303,000
275,000
80,000
132,997		 16.57
17.68
17.74
17.22
17.20
17.31		 324,350,861
2,121,684
5,376,129
4,736,050
1,375,600
2,302,125
Total, 27 October – 02 November 2026 910,997 17.47 15,911,588
Accumulated under the program 20,487,792 16.61 340,262,449

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 53,224,462 own shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 27 October - 02 November 2026
  • AS 60 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111908539


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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