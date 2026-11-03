Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 27 October 2026 – 02 November 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 27 October – 02 November 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

27 October 2026

28 October 2026

29 October 2026

30 October 2026

02 November 2026 19,576,795

120,000

303,000

275,000

80,000

132,997 16.57

17.68

17.74

17.22

17.20

17.31 324,350,861

2,121,684

5,376,129

4,736,050

1,375,600

2,302,125 Total, 27 October – 02 November 2026 910,997 17.47 15,911,588 Accumulated under the program 20,487,792 16.61 340,262,449

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 53,224,462 own shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



Alm Brand_Share buyback 27 October - 02 November 2026 AS 60 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program