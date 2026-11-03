MUSSO Champions Inclusive Ergonomics For Petite Women With US Black Friday Promotion, Featuring Award-Winning Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ergonomic furniture industry has long relied on oversized, standardized dimensions, inadvertently leaving petite women and average-sized individuals struggling to find a proper fit. For years, female professionals and remote workers have been forced to adapt to chairs built for much larger frames. This mismatch leads to constant micro-adjustments, shifting weight, and the subtle physical fatigue that accumulates over an eight-hour workday. To address this persistent gap, MUSSO today announced its US Black Friday promotion, offering exclusive seasonal pricing to make proportionally tailored, award-winning design accessible to a wider audience.







A Design Paradigm Built for Smaller Frames

MUSSO rejects the traditional "one-size-fits-all" approach. Instead of simply shrinking oversized corporate chairs or relying on endless lever adjustments, the brand engineers its furniture from the ground up specifically for smaller frames. This Black Friday Promotion makes that premium, inclusive design more accessible, giving women the opportunity to invest in a workspace that supports their unique proportions right out of the box-so they can focus their energy on their work, rather than their posture.

Award-Winning Engineering, Tailored to You

The E80 Muse, a 2025 MUSE Design Awards Gold Winner, is engineered specifically for users between 4'9" and 5'11". It features a calibrated seat height of 16.5”–19.9” and a 6cm depth (about 2.36”) adjustment to eliminate dangling feet and ensure proper thigh support. With its stable wrap-around lumbar system and rigorous TÜV and BIFMA durability testing, it delivers reliable, structured comfort tailored to smaller frames.







Designed to Belong in Your Home

Beyond its ergonomic precision, the E80 Muse is designed to elevate the modern home office. Moving away from the sterile, industrial look of traditional office equipment, its soft curves and residential colorways ensure it complements the home's interior design. Furthermore, its robust construction ensures that this beautiful piece of furniture will withstand the demands of daily remote work for years to come.

The MUSSO US Black Friday Promotion features special seasonal discounts designed to make high-quality, petite-friendly ergonomics attainable for students, professionals, and growing households. Consumers can explore the full collection of proportionally engineered seating and access their exclusive Black Friday savings at the official MUSSO US website.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic furniture for home and office environments. Focusing on practical, functional minimalism, the company ensures its products are intuitive and built for everyday life. MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials-including OEKO-TEX® certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lifts from South Korea-and tests products to BIFMA standards for exceptional durability and safety.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: ...

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: