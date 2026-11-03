Influential Women: Hillary Goldthwait-Fowles, Designs Inclusive Learning With Accessibility Built In From The Start

ME, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Instructional Design Specialist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute Combines Universal Design for Learning, Assistive Technology Expertise, and Ethical AI to Create Equitable Education for Learners of All AbilitiesSaco, Maine – Hillary Goldthwait-Fowles is an instructional design specialist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, where she develops accessible, inclusive learning experiences that empower professionals and learners of all abilities. She holds a PhD in curriculum and instruction and the Assistive Technology Professional (ATP) credential, and she draws on extensive expertise in Universal Design for Learning, assistive technology, instructional design, and accessibility. Her educational content promotes equitable learning opportunities and reflects a deep commitment to ensuring that technology and design remove barriers rather than create them. She is also a speaker, researcher, and advocate for disability inclusion who uses emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to advance ethical, accessible, and learner-centered education.Before moving into healthcare and instructional design, Hillary built a career spanning more than two decades in K-12 and higher education. She served as an Assistive Technology Specialist for Regional School Unit #21 in Maine, where she evaluated, implemented, and supported assistive technologies for students with disabilities while providing professional development for educators. This hands-on work with students and teachers gave her a firsthand understanding of how thoughtful design can open doors for every learner. She continues to shape future educators as an adjunct professor at the University of New England and the University of Maine at Farmington. There, she teaches graduate courses in assistive technology, inclusive education, special education law, and Universal Design for Learning. Her scholarly contributions include peer-reviewed publications and presentations on accessibility, inclusive education, and assistive technology.Hillary holds a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University, a master's degree in Educational Technology and Instructional Design from Western Governors University, a master's degree in Special Education from Simmons College, and a bachelor's degree in Legal Studies from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Her certifications include AI for Instructional Design, the Google Project Management Professional Certificate, UDL Associate, Google Certified Educator Level 2, Apple Certified Teacher, EdPuzzle Coach, and Flipgrid certification. She is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and speaks English and Spanish.Hillary attributes her success to persistence, lifelong learning, integrity, and authenticity. She treats every experience as a valuable lesson and remains committed to advocating for underserved populations while staying true to her values and never giving up. The best career advice she has received is to become indispensable by continuously learning and adding value. She also makes a point of following through on every commitment and strives not to take things personally, habits that have kept her focused, resilient, and trustworthy throughout her career.Her advice to young women entering her field is to be unapologetically themselves and to remember that they are not too much or too loud. She believes women belong in leadership and design roles and that their voices are essential in shaping the ethical and responsible use of AI. In her view, AI is both the greatest opportunity and the greatest challenge in her field today. It can serve as a valuable thought partner that enhances design, accessibility, efficiency, and decision-making, yet it should never replace the development of professional expertise. Human judgment, critical thinking, and thoughtful refinement remain essential.Honesty, integrity, creativity, autonomy, collaboration, clear communication, and respect are the values Hillary holds most important. Finding joy and purpose in her work and personal life has led her to these values, which she credits with helping her build a blessed life. Her commitment to equity extends into her volunteer work with UDLCon and her advocacy for women's issues and disability rights.Guided by a philosophy of lifelong learning, authenticity, and equity, Hillary continues to champion educational environments where accessibility is embedded by design. Her influence reaches students, educators, and healthcare professionals alike. Her work ensures that more learners and professionals can engage fully with the knowledge they need. Through her teaching, research, and instructional design, Hillary Goldthwait-Fowles is helping build a future in which every individual has the opportunity to learn and thrive.Learn More about Hillary Goldthwait-Fowles:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Hillary Helps U Learn,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Hillary Goldthwait-Fowles, Designs Inclusive Learning With Accessibility Built In From the Start News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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