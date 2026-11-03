1895 Fan District Townhome Sells $65,000 Over Asking At $935,000

The updated kitchen at 112 N Harvie Street, where the 1895 townhome's brick chimney anchors a renovation with Miele appliances and a Carrara marble floor. Staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, the home sold for $935,000, 7.5 percent over asking.

Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market.

Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property's appeal and value.

Chris Small of Park 27 listed the 1895 townhome at 112 N Harvie St at $869,950 - sold $935,000, 7.5% over list, after consultation and staging by Jsquared.

- Chris Small, Founder of Park 27RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An 1895-built townhome at 112 N Harvie Street in Richmond's Fan District sold on October 12, 2026, for $935,000, roughly $65,050, or 7.5 percent, above its $869,950 list price, at $411 per square foot. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. It is the sixth collaboration between Small and Jsquared to close at or above list price in 2026.The sale also traces a steep appreciation arc: the same home sold for $736,000 in May 2022, making the 2026 price a gain of $199,000, or 27 percent, in four years, a run in which the home's preparation and presentation changed more than its footprint did.Few houses compress the Fan District's character into one floor plan the way this one does. The 2,276-square-foot townhome leads with its 1895 bones, exposed brick, exposed wood ceiling timbers, and dark wood floors, then resolves into a thoroughly modern rear: a recently updated kitchen with Miele appliances and a Carrara marble floor, and a two-story space wrapped in tall glass walls opening to a private landscaped courtyard. Homes like this can confuse buyers as easily as they can enchant them, because the century-old front half and the glass-walled back half have to read as one house.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a design consultation with the seller's team, then staged the vacant home in full. The staging was built to carry buyers through the home's two personalities in a single narrative, furnishing the historic rooms to honor their proportions and the modern addition to show how the glass-walled space actually lives.Small, who has sold homes in the Fan and Museum District for more than four decades, said preparation at this level works on the buyer's mind before it works on the house. "Small updates and fresh paint don't add much value on their own. What they do is take away doubt. When a buyer sees scuffed trim and dated light fixtures, they start adding up costs in their head, and their number is always higher than the real one," Small said. "And in the Fan, rooms are narrow, ceilings are tall, and layouts can feel unusual by today's standards. An empty room reads smaller and more confusing than it really is. Staging gives each room a purpose.""A house built in 1895 with a glass-walled addition is really two houses, and buyers have to fall in love with both in the same walkthrough," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Our consultation and staging gave the historic rooms their dignity and the modern rooms their drama, so the house read as one story instead of two eras. Selling 7.5 percent over asking in the Fan tells you buyers heard it."The sale extends the 2026 run of Small and Jsquared collaborations, which spans a converted duplex on Grove Avenue that sold $255,000 over asking, a landmark Tudor on W Franklin Street, a Craftsman on Grove Avenue, and two Museum District homes on W Grace Street, all closing at or above list price.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, exterior home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

Johnathan H. Miller

Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC

+1 804-239-9845

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1895 Fan District Townhome Sells $65,000 Over Asking at $935,000 News Provided By Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC November 03, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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