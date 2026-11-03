Influential Women:Norma Ayala, Building A Sales Leadership Career On Curiosity, Perseverance, & Deep Insurance Expertise

TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agency Sales Manager at Mendota Insurance Draws on More Than Two Decades of Experience Across Claims, Underwriting, Customer Service, and Marketing to Grow Agency PartnershipsBrentwood, Tennessee – Norma Ayala is an Agency Sales Manager with Mendota Insurance, bringing more than two decades of insurance experience to a role overseeing business-to-business sales across half of the state of Texas. Her responsibilities include appointing agencies to represent her company's products, delivering hands-on training, monitoring production and commission performance, and driving new business through consistent prospecting and cold calling. Her specialties span business-to-business insurance sales, agency appointment and onboarding, agent training and development, and production and commission follow-up. She speaks English and Spanish. Beyond the numbers, Norma sees her work as fundamentally about people, viewing each policy and partnership as a chance to offer clients real security and peace of mind.Norma's path into sales leadership was built on varied, ground-level experience. She entered the industry working in a claims office file room, later earning her adjuster's license and progressing through underwriting, customer service, and marketing before moving into sales. That cross-functional journey gave her a comprehensive understanding of how insurance works at every level, from policy language to client relationships. She holds a business degree from a trade school, completed two years of university coursework, and maintains credentials as a licensed adjuster and a general lines agent with property and casualty coverage. Recently, she also made a personal shift, relocating from city life to a quieter, rural setting, a change that has brought added clarity and focus to both her professional and personal outlook.Norma attributes her success to a genuine passion for insurance and real enjoyment of the work she does every day. Starting her career in claims gave her hands-on, practical experience that helped her understand policy language from the ground up. She has also made continuous learning a priority, pursuing the professional licenses she needed to grow and take on new responsibilities throughout her career.Her advice to young women entering the industry reflects her own path. She tells them that insurance requires a specific temperament along with solid legal and policy knowledge, and that starting out in claims can provide an incredibly valuable foundation. She encourages them to bring genuine passion to the work, explore different areas of insurance to find where they fit best, and pursue broader licensing, such as general lines, to open up more opportunities. For those who decide college is not the right path, she offers reassurance: it is possible to start at the bottom, work one's way up, and build a strong career through trade credentials and industry licenses.Norma is candid about the challenges in her field. Prospecting can be difficult, cold calling in particular, and licensing requirements in Texas are especially rigorous. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in the sheer breadth of roles available in insurance. Claims, underwriting, risk management, product, and agency work all offer distinct paths, along with strong job stability and real potential to move into agency ownership or regional leadership.Passion for the work, perseverance, and a commitment to continuous learning are the values that matter most to Norma. She places great importance on mentoring and inspiring others, and she believes strongly in not limiting oneself to a single path over the course of a career. That conviction shapes the guidance she gives newcomers, whom she encourages to explore multiple functions within insurance rather than settling into one role too early. Looking ahead, she aims to advance into a regional leadership position and ultimately hopes to own her own agency.From the claims file room to sales leadership, Norma has built a career defined by curiosity, adaptability, and genuine enthusiasm for her industry. Through her mentorship and her commitment to the clients and agencies she serves, Norma Ayala continues to show that a career in insurance can offer both lasting security and meaningful purpose.Learn More about Norma Ayala:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women:Norma Ayala, Building a Sales Leadership Career on Curiosity, Perseverance, & Deep Insurance Expertise News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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