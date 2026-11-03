Bihar: Two Govt Surveyors Arrested In Gaya Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Tuesday arrested two government land surveyors in Bihar's Gaya district while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for carrying out a land measurement.

The arrested officials have been identified as Avinash Kumar and Deepu Kumar.

A Vigilance team from Patna caught them near the APR Mall under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in Gaya city, following a complaint by a landowner.

According to the complaint, Rohit Kumar had submitted an online application seeking measurement of his land.

However, the two surveyors allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 to complete the process and provide the measurement report.

Aggrieved by the demand, Rohit Kumar approached the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in Patna and lodged a formal complaint against them.

The department subsequently verified the allegations and formed a dedicated team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The team has laid a trap to catch the accused officials near the APR Mall.

Acting on the plan, the Vigilance team apprehended both surveyors while they were allegedly accepting the bribe near the APR Mall on Tuesday. The team recovered Rs 7,000 from them.

Following the arrests, the Vigilance personnel took both accused into custody and left for Patna for further legal proceedings.

The alleged government employees will be produced in the vigilance court in Patna on Wednesday.

The operation created a stir in the local administration.

However, the Vigilance Department had not released detailed information about the arrested officials, including their places of posting and permanent addresses, at the time of filing this report.

The case relates to alleged bribery in the delivery of a public service, despite the applicant having submitted his request through the online system.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and acceptance of the bribe, as well as the official roles of the two accused surveyors.