Gujarat: 38 Fake Doctors Detected In 15-Day Statewide Drive, Firs Filed Against 35

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Health Department has identified 38 suspected fake doctors during a 15-day statewide crackdown on unauthorised medical practitioners, with FIRs registered against 35 of them, Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Tuesday.

The drive involved 298 teams formed by the department, which conducted inspections across all districts in coordination with local police, Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG).

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Topno and Health Commissioner Ratankanvar Gadhvi Charan.

Rajkot reported the highest number of cases, with 17 suspected fake doctors identified, followed by Surat with nine, Gir Somnath with three and Surendranagar with two.

"The remaining cases were reported from other areas, with one each, taking the total number of FIRs registered to 35," the minister said.

Pansheriya said district-level committees had also been constituted under earlier government directives to identify and take action against people practising medicine without recognised qualifications.

The committees use information from local informers to identify suspected practitioners and conduct raids.

The committees comprise the Taluka Health Officer, Medical Health Officer, police sub-inspector and head constable of the concerned area, a multipurpose health supervisor, a senior clerk from the taluka health office and the talati-cum-mantri of the village or area.

During the drive, officials also found that some suspected practitioners had shut their clinics and dispensaries and fled before the joint teams could reach them.

"The Health Department and police have continued searches and surveillance to trace them and initiate legal action," Pansheriya said.

He added that the campaign would continue after Diwali and the festive period, and appealed to citizens, non-governmental organisations and local representatives to report anyone suspected of practising medicine illegally without a recognised degree.

Complaints can be made to the nearest primary health centre (PHC), community health centre (CHC), police station or SOG.

The minister also urged people to seek treatment only from registered practitioners holding recognised qualifications, including MBBS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy or other government-approved medical courses.

"Government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs provide free treatment, medicines and laboratory diagnostic tests," he said, adding that treatment by unqualified practitioners could cause permanent harm to patients and put their lives at risk.