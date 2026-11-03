'PDA Repeatedly Being Targeted': Abu Azmi As Azam Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi on Tuesday alleged that former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was being targeted by the government, claiming that fresh cases were being filed against him whenever he secured bail.

Azmi's remarks came after Azam Khan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest in a money laundering case. Khan was arrested shortly after being released on bail on Monday. He will be lodged at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

Speaking to IANS, Azmi said: "Azam Khan has been in jail for several years. If the ED had anything against him, it could have questioned him inside the prison and taken action. But as soon as he gets bail, a new case is filed. All this is happening at the government's behest."

"This is completely wrong. Azam Khan has not earned anything through wrongdoing. He brought money and established the university. He has been elected as an MLA more than 10 times and has also served as a minister and an MP. However, such treatment is being meted out to him. I believe that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) is repeatedly being targeted in this manner. But now, the public has awakened," he added.

Azmi also welcomed the Bombay High Court's order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-upload actor Dia Mirza's Diwali video, which appealed to people to celebrate an eco-friendly and firecracker-free festival.

Reacting to the development, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "I am very happy and want to congratulate the court for showing that justice is still alive. I would also urge all courts not to forget the struggles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi."

He further urged the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance whenever anything unconstitutional or imposed through coercion and hooliganism takes place in the country.

"Whenever anything unconstitutional happens in the country, courts should take suo motu action. If this continues, those BJP leaders who are spreading anarchy in the country will come to their senses," he said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the rhetoric used by politicians against Dia Mirza and directed the civic body to re-upload the deleted video.

Emphasising that India is a secular country, the court underscored the importance of allowing individuals to express their views on celebrating festivals in an environmentally responsible manner.