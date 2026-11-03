Congress Is A Party Of Dynastic Politics Its Leaders Distressed By Being Out Of Power: Raj CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress while speaking to the media at Jodhpur House in New Delhi on Tuesday, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics and repeatedly questioning constitutional institutions.

He also criticised Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, over their remarks on India's culture, traditions and religious sites.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Rajasthan government's achievements in development and the energy sector.

Chief Minister Sharma described the Congress as a party driven by dynastic politics, claiming that even its own leaders and workers were frustrated by the prolonged wait for their turn to come to power.

"The Congress is a party of dynastic politics. Even its own people are disillusioned, wondering why their turn to hold power has not come despite 70 years. Its leaders are distressed by the agony of being out of power. They will have to remain in the Opposition for a long time," he said.

Targeting the Congress over its allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Chief Minister Sharma accused the party of adopting double standards, claiming that it accepts the machines when it wins elections but questions their credibility after defeat.

He also criticised the Congress for repeatedly raising allegations against constitutional and independent institutions.

"During Operation Sindoor, the Congress levelled allegations against the Army. Now, it is targeting the Election Commission and the Judiciary. Is there any institution left that it has not accused?" he asked.

Expressing displeasure over remarks by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, concerning India's culture, traditions and religious sites, CM Sharma accused the party of repeatedly questioning the country's cultural heritage.

He said respect for India's rich cultural traditions and revered historical figures was essential.

"The Congress needs to change its mindset. It must learn to respect our great historical figures. Until it does so, the party's decline will only continue," he added.

Highlighting the state's progress in the energy sector, CM Sharma said the Rajasthan government was committed to providing daytime electricity to farmers across all districts by 2027.

He added that the supply of electricity during daytime hours had already begun in 27 districts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government would also ensure adequate power supply to industries and uninterrupted 24-hour electricity for consumers, he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, CM Sharma added that the country had witnessed significant development under his guidance and Rajasthan would also achieve new milestones in the energy sector.

He asserted that the state was steadily moving towards self-reliance in energy production and supply.