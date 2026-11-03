India's Pomegranates, Kiwi Fruit Exports Hit Dubai Market

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Fresh consignments of India's pomegranates and kiwi fruit exports have hit the Dubai market, opening new markets for the country's farmers, backed by the Centre's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

APEDA has facilitated the export of 1.3 metric tonnes (MT) of Sinduri variety pomegranates from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district and the trial export of 1.5 metric tonnes (MT) of kiwi from Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a Commerce Ministry statement issued on Tuesday.

The consignment of pomegranates, comprising 650 boxes of 2 kg each, was exported by Uttar Pradesh-based Amama Exports. The initiative connects local growers and a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) with an exporter, creating opportunities for Himachal Pradesh's horticultural produce to access international markets. The pomegranates were sourced directly from local farmers and the Bhuntar FPO, which is associated with approximately 600 farmers. The Kullu district horticulture administration supported the initiative by facilitating procurement and coordination, the statement said.

The initiative demonstrates the role of direct procurement and collective participation through FPOs in strengthening market linkages for farmers. The export enabled participating farmers to achieve 50 per cent higher price realisation compared with the prevailing domestic market benchmark.

The Sinduri variety is among the pomegranate varieties grown in Himachal Pradesh, alongside Bhagwa and Kandhari. Known for its attractive red skin, juicy arils, and sweet-tart flavour, Sinduri pomegranates are suitable for fresh consumption and offer potential for export markets.

The trial export consignment of 1.5 metric tonnes (MT) of kiwi from Arunachal Pradesh successfully reached Dubai and was showcased at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Qusais. The initiative marks a step towards assessing the fruit's potential in international markets.

The initiative, undertaken under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), seeks to promote and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's kiwi sector under the branding initiative“Kiwi: USP of Arunachal Pradesh”. Implemented in collaboration with the state government, the initiative aims to introduce the state's kiwis to international markets, assess consumer response and develop stronger market linkages to expand export opportunities for local growers.

Arunachal Pradesh's high-altitude growing conditions and natural environment support the cultivation of kiwi with distinctive fruit quality and flavour. The state's produce offers potential in premium domestic markets, export promotion and value-added products. The major varieties grown in the region include Hayward, Monty, Allison and Bruno, with the Hayward variety showing good demand in international markets.

The initiative also seeks to connect local kiwi growers with potential overseas markets, creating additional sales channels and opportunities for improved farmer returns through future shipments. The trial export is expected to provide a basis for assessing market response and identifying requirements for expanding the presence of Arunachal Pradesh kiwi in international markets.