INS Sahyadri Concludes Busan Naval Exercise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and South Korean navies, Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Sahyadri has concluded its participation in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise at Busan, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

“Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri successfully concluded her participation in the Indian Navy – Republic of Korea Navy (IN–RoKN) Bilateral Exercise at Busan, Republic of Korea, on 29 Oct 2026. The engagement strengthened maritime cooperation and enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies,” the ministry said in a statement.

INS Sahyadri, an indigenously built guided-missile stealth frigate, had arrived at Busan on October 26, where it was welcomed by the South Korean Navy. The ship had come to Busan after the Indra 2026 exercise with the Russian Navy, departing Vladivostok on October 20.

“The harbour phase facilitated meaningful engagement between personnel of the Indian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy through professional discussions, cross-deck visits, operational briefings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. These interactions enabled the sharing of operational perspectives and best practices, while cultural exchanges and sporting engagements fostered camaraderie and strengthened interpersonal bonds,” the statement said.

During the harbour phase, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das had met the ship's commanding officer and attended an onboard reception.

“The sea phase translated these professional interactions into practical operational engagements, with INS Sahyadri and ROKS Munmu the Great undertaking coordinated navigation, helo operations and joint maritime manoeuvres. The exercise provided an opportunity to practise coordination at sea, develop a better understanding of each other's operating procedures and enhance interoperability between the two navies,” the ministry said.

“INS Sahyadri and ROKS Munmu The Great undertook the sea phase of the IN-ROKN Bilateral Naval Exercise off the coast of Busan. Multiple drills to include cross deck helicopter landings, Search and Rescue and other aspects were practiced,” the Indian Embassy in Seoul had said. It said INS Sahyadri had since set sail for her subsequent mission.

“The successful completion of the exercise reflects the shared resolve of India and the Republic of Korea to deepen maritime cooperation through sustained engagement and collaboration. Such interactions contribute to mutual trust and support collective efforts towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific,” the statement added.