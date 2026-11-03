Israel-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bulgaria Following Threat
(MENAFN) An aircraft arriving from Israel was forced to make an emergency landing at Sofia Airport on Tuesday after authorities received a threatening email, according to reports citing Bulgarian Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov.
Officials initially withheld information about the airline operating the flight, its route, the number of passengers on board and other details concerning the aircraft.
Authorities also did not reveal the contents of the email or establish whether the message referred to a potential explosive device.
Bulgarian officials are expected to release additional information about the incident, including details of the security procedures implemented following the warning.
The latest incident follows another threat-related diversion on Monday, when a Wizz Air aircraft traveling from London to Sofia was redirected to Budapest after a bomb threat was reported. Security inspections found no explosives, allowing the plane to resume its journey to Bulgaria.
A similar incident occurred on Oct. 18, when an Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna was diverted to Sofia following a bomb threat. Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets escorted the aircraft, which later continued to its intended destination after security checks found no threat.
Officials initially withheld information about the airline operating the flight, its route, the number of passengers on board and other details concerning the aircraft.
Authorities also did not reveal the contents of the email or establish whether the message referred to a potential explosive device.
Bulgarian officials are expected to release additional information about the incident, including details of the security procedures implemented following the warning.
The latest incident follows another threat-related diversion on Monday, when a Wizz Air aircraft traveling from London to Sofia was redirected to Budapest after a bomb threat was reported. Security inspections found no explosives, allowing the plane to resume its journey to Bulgaria.
A similar incident occurred on Oct. 18, when an Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna was diverted to Sofia following a bomb threat. Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets escorted the aircraft, which later continued to its intended destination after security checks found no threat.
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