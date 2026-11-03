NVIDIA and Cisco Introduce New Pluggable Optics Form Factor to Scale AI Factories
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 3, 2026 —NVIDIA and Cisco have announced plans for Ultra-Dense Small Form Factor Pluggable (USFP), a new high-density 400Gb/s-per-lane optical module designed to equip the hardware ecosystem for the next generation of AI factories using pluggable transceivers.
As AI models grow and inference demand expands, AI factories must connect more computing systems while managing network complexity, power and costs. Moving more data per watt and per switch helps operators make better use of their infrastructure investments.
USFP is designed to enable AI factory builders to scale from 200 Gb/s per lane to 400Gb/s-per-lane Ethernet AI fabrics, while extending a deployment model proven at scale across multiple generations of data center networks. With USFP, customers can embrace next-generation optical technology and meet the performance demand of AI workloads without overhauling their data center infrastructure.
Comparable with an OSFP-sized module, it delivers 4x the bandwidth and front-panel bandwidth density, with approximately 1.3x the power efficiency, versus 200Gb/s-per-lane pluggable modules. This means AI builders can increase their compute scale within the same network footprint, while decreasing networking’s share of the overall AI factory power budget.
“Building the world’s largest AI factories starts with rethinking the smallest of connections,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president NVIDIA. “With USFP, NVIDIA and Cisco are building an ecosystem to reinvent pluggable optics — connecting more computing with greater efficiency to power the next generation of AI factories.”
“AI builders need an interconnect architecture that can scale performance without locking them into a more complex operating model,” said Bill Gartner, senior vice president and general manager of optical systems and optics at Cisco. “Cisco and NVIDIA recognized that scaling pluggable optics to 400Gb/s per lane would require more than another incremental extension of today’s module designs. Through our collaboration, USFP is designed to deliver a new level of bandwidth density while preserving the serviceability, deployment flexibility and operational simplicity of pluggable optics.
A Hardware Ecosystem for Next-Generation AI Factories
NVIDIA and Cisco are collaborating with TE Connectivity and Amphenol to build USFP cages, connectors and modules, with additional partners expected to join. The shared form factor gives suppliers a common foundation for developing high-density pluggable infrastructure for 400Gb/s-per-lane fabrics to build a robust ecosystem for AI factory builders.
The collaboration builds on NVIDIA and Cisco’s existing work to ensure NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and Cisco Silicon One-based Ethernet networks work together seamlessly, simplifying AI infrastructure deployment for enterprises, neoclouds and sovereign clouds.
NVIDIA and Cisco plan to create an open industry specification for USFP through an upcoming community-led multi-source project.
Supporting Resources:
•Executive Blog Post: Cisco and NVIDIA Announce USFP: Expanding the Path to AI Connectivity
•Also from OCP Global Summit 2026: Cisco Advances Scalability and Openness at OCP 2026
As AI models grow and inference demand expands, AI factories must connect more computing systems while managing network complexity, power and costs. Moving more data per watt and per switch helps operators make better use of their infrastructure investments.
USFP is designed to enable AI factory builders to scale from 200 Gb/s per lane to 400Gb/s-per-lane Ethernet AI fabrics, while extending a deployment model proven at scale across multiple generations of data center networks. With USFP, customers can embrace next-generation optical technology and meet the performance demand of AI workloads without overhauling their data center infrastructure.
Comparable with an OSFP-sized module, it delivers 4x the bandwidth and front-panel bandwidth density, with approximately 1.3x the power efficiency, versus 200Gb/s-per-lane pluggable modules. This means AI builders can increase their compute scale within the same network footprint, while decreasing networking’s share of the overall AI factory power budget.
“Building the world’s largest AI factories starts with rethinking the smallest of connections,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president NVIDIA. “With USFP, NVIDIA and Cisco are building an ecosystem to reinvent pluggable optics — connecting more computing with greater efficiency to power the next generation of AI factories.”
“AI builders need an interconnect architecture that can scale performance without locking them into a more complex operating model,” said Bill Gartner, senior vice president and general manager of optical systems and optics at Cisco. “Cisco and NVIDIA recognized that scaling pluggable optics to 400Gb/s per lane would require more than another incremental extension of today’s module designs. Through our collaboration, USFP is designed to deliver a new level of bandwidth density while preserving the serviceability, deployment flexibility and operational simplicity of pluggable optics.
A Hardware Ecosystem for Next-Generation AI Factories
NVIDIA and Cisco are collaborating with TE Connectivity and Amphenol to build USFP cages, connectors and modules, with additional partners expected to join. The shared form factor gives suppliers a common foundation for developing high-density pluggable infrastructure for 400Gb/s-per-lane fabrics to build a robust ecosystem for AI factory builders.
The collaboration builds on NVIDIA and Cisco’s existing work to ensure NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and Cisco Silicon One-based Ethernet networks work together seamlessly, simplifying AI infrastructure deployment for enterprises, neoclouds and sovereign clouds.
NVIDIA and Cisco plan to create an open industry specification for USFP through an upcoming community-led multi-source project.
Supporting Resources:
•Executive Blog Post: Cisco and NVIDIA Announce USFP: Expanding the Path to AI Connectivity
•Also from OCP Global Summit 2026: Cisco Advances Scalability and Openness at OCP 2026
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