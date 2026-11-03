Azerbaijan Appoints Chairman Of State Reserves Agency
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed Sabuhi Sadigov as Chairman of the State Reserves Agency under a newly signed presidential decree.
The text of the document has been published on the website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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