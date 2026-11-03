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Azerbaijan Approves Statute Of State Reserves Agency


Date: 2026-11-03 07:46:41

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The "Statute of the State Reserves Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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