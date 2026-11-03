KEGOC Forecasts 5.6% Annual Power Load Growth As Data Centers Expand In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's average annual electricity load growth is expected to reach 5.6% in 2027-2033, driven by industrial development and the connection of new major consumers, including data centers, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's electricity grid operator KEGOC Nabi Aitjanov, said, according to the company.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Energy of the National Kurultai, where he presented Kazakhstan's electricity sector development forecast and outlined projects to expand the national power grid.

According to the draft electricity and capacity balance forecast for 2027-2033, the country is expected to move from a capacity deficit to a small surplus in 2028. The surplus could reach 2.8 gigawatts (GW) by 2029, including the required reserve, and 5.9 GW by 2035 if the planned generation projects are implemented.

In view of the projected growth in electricity generation, KEGOC is developing the national power grid, with a particular focus on ensuring its readiness to transmit additional volumes of electricity. This work includes modernizing existing infrastructure, increasing grid transmission capacity and strengthening connections between regions.

Over the three years, the company's investment program has nearly quadrupled, rising from 48.8 billion tenge (approximately $107.6 million) in 2024 to 181.8 billion tenge (approximately $400.8 million) in 2026. The main investments are directed toward projects aimed at expanding electricity transmission capacity and improving the reliability of power supply across the regions.

In particular, KEGOC is implementing a project to strengthen the Southern Zone's power grid. The construction of the 500-kilovolt (kV) Shu-Zhambyl-Shymkent power transmission line will increase electricity transmission capacity by 440 megawatts (MW), improve the reliability of power supply in the south of the country, and create additional opportunities for integrating renewable energy sources.

Another major project involves integrating the power system of Western Kazakhstan into the Unified Power System of the country. The 500-kV Ulke-Karabatan line, with a transmission capacity of up to 500 MW, will strengthen the connection between the Western Zone and the rest of Kazakhstan's power system and reduce its dependence on Russia's power system.

Other planned projects include strengthening Astana's external power supply through the construction of a new 500-kV power supply center, as well as developing electricity networks in Almaty Region and Zhetysu Region to improve the reliability of power supply in these areas.

At the same time, the company continues to modernize existing infrastructure. By 2031, the capacity of substation transformers is planned to increase by 5.6 gigavolt-amperes (GVA), or 14%. KEGOC also plans to reconstruct 92 power transmission lines with a total length of more than 8,600 kilometers.

The currency conversion was made at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of 453.64 tenge per US dollar as of November 3.