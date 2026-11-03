Uzbekistan Plans $3B Tourism Projects In Bukhara, Targets $5B In Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to invest $3 billion in 19 tourism projects in the Bukhara region, with the initiatives expected to generate up to $5 billion in tourism service exports, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a visit to the region.

According to the presidential press service, the tourism development program includes the construction of a cultural and ethnographic park called "Boqiy Buxoro", an exhibition hall, hotels and entertainment facilities at the new Bukhara tourist center.

The city is also expected to welcome hotels operating under international brands, including Indigo, Holiday Inn and Hilton.

Alongside tourism, the regional development program places significant emphasis on improving water supply and transport infrastructure.

Uzbekistan aims to provide the entire population of Bukhara region with access to drinking water over the next five years and expand wastewater networks in major cities and district centers.

Two infrastructure projects worth a combined $633 million have already been launched with international partners. They are expected to improve water supply for 2 million residents, including providing access to drinking water for 781,000 people for the first time.

In addition, seven road development projects worth $565 million are planned to triple the region's transit potential.

During his visit, Mirziyoyev also reviewed preparations for international summits scheduled to take place in Bukhara in 2027 and issued instructions to ensure the development of the necessary infrastructure.