Habit Drops A $2 / $4 / $6 Myhabit Exclusive Value Menu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting November 4, MyHabit members can order $2 drinks, $4 Santa Barbara Loaded Fries and $6 BBQ Tossed Crispy Chicken Bites exclusively through Habit's digital ordering channels

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is giving MyHabit members a little more reason to open the app hungry.

Starting Wednesday, November 4, the new MyHabit Exclusive Value Menu brings three straightforward deals to MyHabit members:



$2 Regular Limeades, Teas and Sodas

$4 Santa Barbara Loaded Fries $6 BBQ Tossed Crispy Chicken Bites



That's it. $2. $4. $6. Good food at prices that don't need much explaining.

The menu is available exclusively to MyHabit members through Habit's digital ordering channels. And there's no quantity limit, so members can order one, a few or make the whole order a $2/$4/$6 situation.

“Good value shouldn't make you choose between price and food you actually want to eat,” said Habit's Director of Brand Marketing, Jack Lettenmair.“The MyHabit Exclusive Value Menu keeps it simple: $2, $4, $6, with some of our most satisfying menu picks. And if you want more than one, go for it.”

The MyHabit Exclusive Value Menu continues Habit's focus on giving its members access to offers made specifically for them, while keeping the food front and center.

Guests can join MyHabit and order digitally at habitburger.com or through the Habit app.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit . Connect with Habit on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand's Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY1 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best2 in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best3 in 2025 and 2026. The brand's Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at .

Learn more at

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

4Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at