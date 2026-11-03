Edible Garden Announces New Holiday Fresh Herb Program With Weis Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasonal Initiative Builds on Established Relationship with Leading Regional Grocery Retailer

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that it has secured a fresh herb program with Weis Markets for the upcoming 2026 holiday season. Building on its established relationship with the regional grocery retailer, the program provides an opportunity for Edible Garden to increase seasonal sales while reinforcing its position as a trusted supplier of fresh, high-quality herbs throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The holiday program builds on Edible Garden's established relationship with Weis Markets, which includes fresh potted living herbs, hydroponic basil, and cut herb varieties. With consumer demand for fresh culinary herbs typically increasing around Thanksgiving and the December holidays, the seasonal program provides an additional opportunity to support Weis Markets' customers during one of the most important selling periods for the category. Edible Garden's established distribution infrastructure and proximity to Weis Markets' core markets position the Company to respond efficiently to seasonal demand while maintaining its focus on product freshness, quality, and sustainability.

“Securing this holiday program with Weis Markets reflects the strength of our relationship and our ability to support retail partners during critical selling periods,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“We have worked to establish Edible Garden as a reliable supplier by consistently delivering the quality, freshness, and service our retail customers expect. With our Belvidere facility strategically located near Weis Markets' core markets, we believe we are well positioned to meet increased holiday demand while maintaining the efficiency and sustainability that distinguish our operations. This program also presents an opportunity to generate incremental sales and further demonstrate the value of our regional growing and distribution capabilities.”

The Weis Markets holiday program highlights the importance of Edible Garden's established retail partnerships in supporting its long-term growth strategy. As the Company continues to build its presence in the fresh herb category, seasonal programs such as this provide opportunities to increase sales, deepen customer relationships, and strengthen its competitive position in key regional markets.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's holiday fresh herb program with Weis Markets, the Company's ability to expand its presence and capture additional market share in its key markets, the Company's available capacity and ability to service additional retail volume, the Company's ability to deepen its relationship with Weis Markets and other major retailers, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. There can be no assurance that the holiday program or the Company's distribution center awards will result in the anticipated volume, revenue or market share gains. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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