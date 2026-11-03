Conavi Medical Presents Data Demonstrating Feasibility Of Saline-Based Hybrid IVUSOCT Imaging With OCTIVTM At TCT 2026



Study demonstrates feasibility of saline-based hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging without iodinated contrast during image acquisition FDA-cleared OCTIV system now in commercial clinical use, with patient cases ongoing

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) ("Conavi" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical device company developing imaging technologies to guide cardiovascular procedures, today announced the presentation of data from its OCTIVTM hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging system at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (“TCT”) 2026. The study, conducted in an animal model before OCTIV's use in patients, demonstrated the feasibility of using saline instead of iodinated contrast during image acquisition. The FDA-cleared system is now in commercial clinical use, with its first U.S. placement completed and patient cases ongoing. The findings were presented by Megha Prasad, MD, MS, in an abstract titled "Saline-Based Hybrid IVUS-OCT Imaging: Feasibility of Contrast-Free Dual-Modality Intracoronary Imaging in a Porcine Model."

"These findings highlight the potential of OCTIV to provide complementary ultrasound and optical images using saline, eliminating the need for iodinated contrast during image acquisition," said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. "Since this study was conducted, OCTIV has advanced into commercial clinical use, with our first U.S. placement completed and patient cases ongoing. We are pleased to share these results as we build clinical experience with the system."

Study Results

The prospective feasibility study evaluated hybrid intravascular ultrasound (“IVUS”) and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”) imaging of major coronary arteries in three swine, using saline as the sole OCT flushing medium. Investigators performed 26 imaging pullbacks in native vessels and following stent placement, assessing feasibility, safety, catheter performance and image quality.

Key findings included:



Interpretable images across all 26 pullbacks: Hybrid imaging was successfully performed in all targeted vessels without iodinated contrast during image acquisition.

Complementary vessel assessment: OCT provided high-resolution visualization of luminal morphology and stent architecture, while IVUS enabled assessment of vessel dimensions and deeper wall structures within the same pullback.

Continuous IVUS imaging: IVUS assessment remained available independently of blood clearance, with high-resolution OCT visualization achieved when saline flushing was adequate.

No observed device-related complications: No device-related complications, coronary injury, sustained arrhythmia or procedural mortality occurred.

Potential to eliminate iodinated contrast during image acquisition: The findings support further clinical evaluation of saline-based hybrid imaging, which could be particularly relevant for patients at risk of contrast-associated acute kidney injury.



About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented OCTIV hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated clinical benefits and performance of OCTIV, continued clinical use, placements at additional U.S. institutions, participation in TCT 2026, the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi's resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi's hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are“forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as“shall”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“might”,“can”,“could”,“would” or“will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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