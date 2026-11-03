Devart Updates Its Entire Delphi Line For RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 2, SQL Server 2025 And Mysql 9.7

Devart adds client-side column encryption for SQL Server, support for the latest IDE releases, and compatibility with new database server versions.

- Borys Matkov, lead engineering manager of Devart's DAC teamWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Devart has updated its entire Delphi product line with support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 2, Microsoft SQL Server 2025, and MySQL 9.7. The update, dubbed 2026.2, also introduces client-side encryption for sensitive SQL Server data.Overall, the update spans eight Data Access Components, the dbExpress driver family, the EntityDAC ORM framework, and the SecureBridge security components. One of the key enhancements is support for SQL Server Always Encrypted in Devart's SDAC and Universal Data Access Components (UniDAC), enabling applications to encrypt and decrypt sensitive data on the client side while keeping encryption keys outside the database server.“When developers move to a new RAD Studio or database version, they need the components their applications depend on to work with it,” said Borys Matkov, lead engineering manager of Devart's DAC team.“That's why we've updated the Delphi product line together. We've also added support for Always Encrypted to SDAC and UniDAC, giving developers another way to protect sensitive SQL Server data.”Support for the Latest IDE ReleasesThe 2026.2 update introduces several general enhancements across Devart's Delphi product line:- Support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 2- Support for Lazarus 4.8- Improved support for the Arm64EC target platform on WindowsUpdated product versions include UniDAC 12.1, ODAC 15.1, SDAC 13.1, MyDAC 14.1, IBDAC 11.1, PgDAC 10.1, LiteDAC 8.1, VirtualDAC 15.1, SecureBridge 12.1, EntityDAC 4.1, and the dbExpress driver family.SQL Server 2025 Support and Always EncryptedThe update covers SDAC, the SQL Server provider in UniDAC, and dbExpress Driver for SQL Server 9.6.0, adding support for Microsoft SQL Server 2025.Key improvements include:- Always Encrypted support: SDAC and UniDAC now support client-side encryption and decryption of sensitive SQL Server data. Full read and write support requires the Direct provider, available in the Professional edition, while the OLE DB provider supports reading encrypted data.- New UDLFileName connection option: Enables developers to store connection settings in an external file, simplifying connection configuration and management.MySQL 9.7 Support and Improved AuthenticationThe update also covers MyDAC, the MySQL provider in UniDAC, and dbExpress Driver for MySQL 8.5.0, extending compatibility with newer MySQL versions and improving authentication and connection handling.Key improvements include:- MySQL 9.7 and generated columns: Support for the latest MySQL server version and generated column functionality.- Enterprise authentication: Support for the authentication_ldap_sasl plugin with the GSSAPI mechanism, enabling Kerberos-based authentication through centralized enterprise identity infrastructure.- Improved connection handling: Support for the ER_CLIENT_INTERACTION_TIMEOUT error packet, helping applications identify connections terminated after extended inactivity.PostgreSQL Connectivity ImprovementsFor PgDAC, the PostgreSQL provider in UniDAC, and dbExpress Driver for PostgreSQL 5.9.0, the update introduces new connection options and improvements to SSL compatibility and database metadata handling.Key improvements include:- ReadOnly connection option: Prevents data modifications at the connection level.- SNI support for SSL connections: Improves compatibility with proxies, load balancers, and environments where multiple hosts share the same address.- Protocol configuration: Allows selecting the pv32 protocol.- Extended metadata support: Adds metadata support for materialized views.- New connection options: Introduces ClientCharset and ComplexAsBlob for additional control over character encoding and complex data handling.- Transaction control: Adds the AutoCommit property to the PgDAC Dump component, allowing dump operations to be handled as part of a transaction.InterBase and Firebird Transaction EnhancementsThe update introduces improvements to authentication and transaction handling across IBDAC, the InterBase provider in UniDAC, and dbExpress Driver for InterBase and Firebird 6.5.0.Key improvements include:- TrustedAuthentication parameter: Enables connections using a Windows account.- Wait mode support: Provides additional control over transaction behavior when database resources are locked.- Lock timeout support: Allows developers to configure how long a transaction waits for locked resources.Oracle, NexusDB, and Transaction Control ImprovementsThe update also introduces enhancements to ODAC and UniDAC, extending transaction management capabilities and improving connectivity with NexusDB.Key improvements include:- AutoCommit property in ODAC: Added to the Script component, allowing developers to manage script execution as part of a transaction.- Updated NexusDB compatibility: Support for NexusDB 4.75.20.- Faster bulk loading: Improvements to TUniLoader for more efficient data loading into NexusDB.- Read-only transactions: Additional support for read-only transaction operations in NexusDB.SecureBridge 12.1 and EntityDAC 4.1 UpdatesThe SecureBridge and EntityDAC updates introduce improvements to secure file transfers, data exchange, and IDE compatibility.Key improvements include:- Resumable SFTP uploads: A new resume mode in SFTP upload methods allows interrupted file transfers to continue from where they stopped, reducing the need to restart large uploads.- Multipart/form-data support: There are new classes that support the multipart/form-data format and simplify its handling.- Secure communication examples: A new demo demonstrates secure SSL/TLS data exchange.- RAD Studio compatibility: EntityDAC supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 2 out of the box.AvailabilityThe updated Delphi components are available for download:#delphiFor a complete list of improvements and information about the latest versions, visit:Devart's Delphi Data Access Components enable developers to build cross-platform applications using Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal. The Components support development for Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android on 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.They provide direct connectivity to popular databases, including Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, and SQLite, as well as cloud data sources. Devart also offers an ORM framework for Delphi and security components supporting SSH, SSL, and SFTP connections.About DevartDevart is a global leader in data management, connectivity, and integration solutions. Our mission is simple: to enable customers to manage data easily and effectively at an affordable cost. Over the past 29 years, we've built a rich ecosystem of database solutions. Today, more than 500,000 users, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on our products.For more information, visit

Jordan Sanders

Devart

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Devart Updates Its Entire Delphi Line for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 2, SQL Server 2025 and MySQL 9.7 News Provided By Devart November 03, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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