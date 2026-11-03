Innovatrics Achieves High-Level Injection Attack Detection Certification For European Identity Proofing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, SLOVAKIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent evaluation under CEN/TS 18099 provides security evidence relevant to qualified trust service providers, banks, fintech companies, and other organizations using high-assurance remote identity verification in Europe.Innovatrics, a leading provider of biometric and identity verification technology, today announced that the injection attack detection capability within its Enterprise Identity Verification solution has achieved High-level certification under CEN/TS 18099.The certification follows independent evaluation by CLR Labs under the CLR Cert biometric Injection Attack Detection certification programme. High is the highest evaluation level defined by CEN/TS 18099 and is the level specified by ETSI TS 119 461 for Injection Attack Detection in applicable remote identity proofing processes targeting Extended Level of Identity Proofing.The result is particularly relevant to qualified trust service providers, or QTSPs. These are organizations recognized under the EU eIDAS framework to provide regulated digital trust services, such as qualified electronic signatures, seals and certificates, where reliable identity proofing is a core requirement. Banks, fintech companies and other regulated organizations can also use independently tested security controls when assessing remote onboarding and identity verification technology."Identity verification depends on the integrity of what reaches the system. If an attacker can replace the camera feed, even an accurate biometric match can be misled. We build every layer of our technology ourselves, so we are accountable for how it performs in our partners' products. Independent testing gives them and their customers evidence that our capture controls hold against that risk, and we will keep testing as attacks change,” said Jan Lunter, Founder and CEO of Innovatrics.Independent testing against advanced injection attacksInjection attacks differ from presentation attacks such as printed photographs, masks or videos shown to a camera. Instead, an attacker attempts to bypass the physical camera and introduce prerecorded, manipulated or AI-generated biometric data directly into the capture process.The High-level evaluation under CEN/TS 18099 is designed to assess resistance against attacks involving greater expertise, resources and preparation. In the tested Innovatrics configuration, no injection attack succeeded.The evaluation also measured how the technology handled legitimate users. Only 1.3% of bona fide capture attempts were incorrectly classified as attacks balance is important in production identity verification. Security controls need to detect attempts to manipulate biometric capture without creating unnecessary friction for genuine users.Protecting biometric data from capture to verificationInnovatrics' approach combines controls across the biometric capture process. The technology checks the capture environment for indicators such as manipulation, virtual or emulated cameras and altered image data.Evidence collected during capture is protected as it reaches the server, where additional controls assess its integrity and help identify substituted or replayed biometric data.The underlying injection attack detection approach is designed to be adaptable to multiple capture modalities. The certification was achieved for face biometrics, and the same injection attack detection can also protect the capture of identity documents and other biometric modalities such as palm and fingerprints.The High-level certification applies to the evaluated Injection Attack Detection capability within Innovatrics Enterprise Identity Verification and provides independent evidence of its resilience against injection attacks in the tested configuration.About InnovatricsInnovatrics is an independent provider of biometric technology for identity management and secure digital services. Since 2004, the company has delivered biometric solutions that have helped more than 1 billion people in 80+ countries, supporting use cases ranging from criminal investigation and border control to digital onboarding and secure access.

Jakub Slamka

Innovatrics

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Innovatrics Achieves High-Level Injection Attack Detection Certification for European Identity Proofing News Provided By Innovatrics November 03, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications...



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