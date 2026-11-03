Positivity Juice Opens Preorders For The Daily Pour Drink Mix

Positivity Juice brings a little good to real life through honest encouragement and small acts of kindness.

A selection of Positivity Juice encouragement cards with messages about kindness, connection and small moments of joy.

Water Yourself by Adam D. offers 120 days of affirmations and guided reflection.

Preorders are open at $54 for a 30 stick bag, with shipping estimated for mid December. The brand's 700 encouragement cards remain free at positivityjuice.

- Adam D., founder of Positivity JuiceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Positivity Juice has opened preorders for The Daily Pour, an orange drink mix with saffron extract, L-theanine and vitamin C, priced at $54 for a bag of 30 individual sticks. Orders placed now are estimated to ship mid December 2026.The Daily Pour is the brand's first physical product and brings its encouragement idea into a daily ritual. One stick, one glass of water, one small moment. At $54 per bag, each serving works out to $1.80 before applicable tax.The preorder is deliberately transparent. The product is still in development. Formulation targets of affron saffron extract 28 mg, L-theanine 200 mg and vitamin C 500 mg per stick are development targets, not verified final potencies, and ingredients, amounts and packaging may change before production. The Daily Pour has not been clinically tested, and research on individual ingredients does not establish results for this drink. Customers can cancel a preorder any time before it ships for a full refund including shipping.The free library stays free. Positivity Juice publishes 700 free encouragement cards across six pours: Energy, Calm, Confidence, Gratitude, Kindness and Laughter. Each card pairs an original message with one small real world action, and any card can be sent to someone by link. No account, no purchase, no feed.Also available now is Water Yourself, a paperback journal by Adam D. with 120 days of affirmations and guided reflection across four chapters, sold on Amazon. The brand sells encouragement apparel at positivityjuice and digital tools at positivityjuice.Your Daily Sip delivers one short encouragement email each morning, free, with an unsubscribe link in every send. The brand also runs Spill Some Good, a giving initiative offering $250 in practical support to one eligible recipient selected by random drawing. Nominations are free, and buying, following or sharing does not affect selection.Preorders are handled through the brand's dedicated store, with Dough as merchant of record and payments processed by Stripe.Preorder The Daily Pour, shop Water Yourself, or pour a free card at positivityjuice.About Positivity JuicePositivity Juice is a wellness and optimism brand founded by Adam Dinaully in August 2026, built around everyday rituals, reflection and connection. Its website brings together 700 free encouragement cards, a daily email, a free community and products including The Daily Pour drink mix and the Water Yourself journal. Its public message is“Pour good into your everyday.” Learn more at positivityjuice.

Adam D.

Positivity Juice

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Positivity Juice Opens Preorders for The Daily Pour Drink Mix News Provided By Positivity Juice November 03, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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