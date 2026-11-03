Omar Bolori Sees Surprising Shift In Nigeria's Electric Vehicle Market.

Omar Bolori

Sora Green

Sora Green general manager points to changing consumer perceptions, rising fuel costs and solar-powered charging as Nigeria's EV market develops.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nigeria's electric vehicle market is beginning to challenge expectations as changing transportation economics, improving vehicle technology and growing interest in alternative energy solutions create new opportunities in a country long dominated by petrol-powered transportation.

For Omar Mohammed Bolori, General Manager of Sora Green Energy Projects Limited, the emerging shift is particularly striking because Nigeria's electricity challenges and limited charging infrastructure initially appeared to make electric vehicle adoption difficult.

Yet the Abuja-based renewable-energy and electric mobility company reports delivering more than 300 electric vehicles since late 2024, suggesting that a market once considered difficult to develop may be gaining commercial traction.

Bolori believes the changing economics of transportation, particularly following Nigeria's removal of petrol subsidies in 2023, are encouraging more consumers and businesses to reconsider the long-term cost of conventional vehicles.

From EV Skeptic to Industry Advocate

Bolori's own experience reflects the changing perceptions he now observes in the market.

A lifelong automobile enthusiast, he initially struggled to embrace electric vehicles, having grown up appreciating the performance and mechanical character of traditional combustion engines.

His perspective changed after experiencing Chinese electric vehicles such as the AITO M9 and Xiaomi SU7.

Their technology, luxury, performance and driving characteristics challenged his assumptions about what electric vehicles could offer.

The experience helped convince him that electric mobility could appeal to consumers for reasons extending beyond environmental considerations.

After studying at Exeter College and the University of Essex, Bolori worked at Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom, where his responsibilities included supporting internal sustainability initiatives.

He later returned to Nigeria to work alongside his uncle, Hakim Ali, an American-born Nigerian entrepreneur who had relocated from Houston, Texas, to pursue opportunities in renewable energy and electric mobility.

Ali serves as a Director of Sora Green, while Bolori manages the company's operations.

Changing Economics Are Reshaping Consumer Interest

Nigeria's electric vehicle market remains at an early stage, and adoption continues to face significant obstacles.

High purchase prices, limited public charging infrastructure, concerns about battery performance and uncertainty surrounding maintenance have contributed to consumer hesitation.

However, rising petrol costs and the increasing availability of technologically advanced electric vehicles are changing the financial considerations for prospective buyers.

Bolori believes consumers are beginning to evaluate electric vehicles through a different lens: the relationship between acquisition costs, everyday operating expenses, maintenance and long-term value.

The growing availability of Chinese electric vehicles has also introduced models offering advanced technology, comfort and performance across different market segments.

Sora Green distributes vehicles including the Hongqi E-QM5 and E-HS9, alongside offerings from Xiaomi and Avatr, and maintains a relationship with Chinese automotive manufacturer FAW.

According to company management, Sora Green has delivered more than 300 electric vehicles since late 2024, serving private and commercial customers.

The company reports no warranty claims across those deliveries to date, although longer-term reliability will become clearer as vehicles accumulate additional mileage and years of service.

Nigeria's Power Challenge Is Creating a Different EV Model

Bolori believes one of the most important developments in Nigeria's electric vehicle market may be the way companies respond to unreliable electricity.

Unlike markets where EV adoption can build upon established power infrastructure, Nigeria requires solutions that address electricity generation and vehicle charging together.

Sora Green's approach combines electric vehicle distribution with solar-energy systems, battery storage, charging infrastructure and after-sales technical support.

In Maitama, Abuja, the company is developing an off-grid charging facility designed to operate independently of the national electricity grid.

The planned facility will initially feature four 120-kilowatt DC fast chargers, supported by more than one megawatt of solar generation capacity and over 1.3 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

The project is expected to serve the wider EV-owning public and incorporate vehicle servicing facilities and customer amenities.

Its formal opening is targeted for early 2027.

For Bolori, the project reflects a wider lesson emerging from Nigeria's market: dependable charging infrastructure may need to develop alongside the vehicles themselves rather than follow their adoption.

Financing and Customer Confidence Remain Essential

Despite encouraging commercial activity, Bolori believes the industry must address affordability and long-term ownership concerns before electric mobility can reach a broader customer base.

Sora Green has an existing agreement with Jaiz Bank that provides financing facilities for eligible customers purchasing vehicles through the company.

According to management, the bank has also purchased vehicles from Sora Green.

The company has supplied vehicles to Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency and continues to develop its technical support and after-sales capabilities.

Bolori believes financing, dependable maintenance and access to charging infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in determining whether prospective customers move from interest to actual ownership.

An Emerging Market With a Different Growth Path

Nigeria's electric mobility transition is unlikely to follow exactly the same development pattern as markets with more dependable national electricity systems.

Its progress will depend on affordability, charging infrastructure, technical support, consumer confidence and the long-term economics of vehicle ownership.

Nevertheless, Bolori sees reasons for optimism.

The combination of changing fuel economics, increasingly competitive electric vehicle technology and privately developed renewable-energy infrastructure may create opportunities that were less apparent when the market was first emerging.

For Sora Green, the objective is to participate in that transition by providing not only vehicles but also the energy infrastructure and technical support required to operate them.

Bolori believes Nigeria's greatest opportunity may lie in developing an electric mobility model adapted to the country's own economic and infrastructure realities.

About Sora Green Energy Projects Limited

Sora Green Energy Projects Limited is an Abuja-based renewable-energy and electric mobility company providing residential and commercial solar-energy solutions, electric vehicle distribution, charging infrastructure and automotive support services.

Robert Stacks

Owth & Mophet Construction

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Omar Bolori Sees Surprising Shift in Nigeria's Electric Vehicle Market. News Provided By Chamco Digital LLC November 03, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.