AI Meets Engineering Practice: New Impulses For Digital Plant Design

CADISON International Conference 2026

- Ajit Joshi, Managing Director, ITandFactory GmbHBAD SODEN AM TAUNUS, HESSE, GERMANY, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How can artificial intelligence be transformed into measurable added value for process industry and plant engineering? And what role do integrated engineering and consistent data play in this? These questions are the focus of the CADISON International Conference (CIC), hosted by ITandFactory GmbH on November 4 and 5, 2026, in Bad Soden, Germany.Under the theme“Engineering Intelligence: From Integrated Data to Smarter Plant Design,” the conference combines strategic perspectives on industrial AI with concrete practical examples, international user case studies, and insights into the further development of CADISON.The first day of the conference will place a special emphasis on artificial intelligence in an industrial setting. Topics will include the economic benefits of AI, its integration into existing engineering processes, and the importance of a reliable data foundation.“Artificial intelligence opens up new possibilities for making engineering processes more efficient and making better use of existing knowledge. However, it is crucial that technical data be structured and available across disciplines,” explains Ajit Joshi, Managing Director of ITandFactory GmbH.“At our conference, we want to demonstrate the potential AI already offers today and how it can drive further advancements in engineering and plant design.”From AI Pilots to Measurable ValueFlorian Stürmer, a partner at Strategy&, will provide key insights in his keynote address,“From AI to Industrial Intelligence-How Industrial Companies Can Move from AI Pilots to Measurable Impact.” He will explain why many AI projects have so far failed to move beyond the pilot phase and what conditions are critical for successful, productive implementation. Using concrete use cases, Stürmer will demonstrate how generative AI, copilots, and increasingly autonomous AI agents are transforming industrial work processes. The focus is going to be on integration of AI into existing systems, the availability of reliable data, and organizational challenges. Stürmer also provides an outlook for the next 12 to 24 months.When AI Takes Over Routine Work: A Practical Example from EngineeringFalko Meier of Mainova AG will demonstrate how AI can already make workflows more efficient today. In his presentation“46 Forms and a Coffee Break-How AI Speeds Up Customer-Specific CADISON Customization,” he shows how Microsoft Copilot can reduce the time required to create 46 customer-specific CADISON input forms from about 23 hours to approximately 5 hours-including quality checks. This example will illustrate how AI can take over repetitive tasks and make existing expertise more efficiently usable, while technical responsibility remains with humans.With the interactive future dialogue“CADISON & AI: Where Are We Headed?”, ITandFactory then shifts the focus to the users' perspective. Led by Michael Brückner, Technical Director at ITandFactory, customers and conference participants will discuss specific applications, expectations, and requirements for the future development of AI-supported engineering solutions.International Best Practices and New TechnologiesIn addition to Industrial AI, the conference offers insights into current developments in digital engineering. Šenaj Lelic from Microsoft will present“Visio Reimagined: The Next Level in Plant Engineering,” Šenaj Lelic from Microsoft will present new perspectives on the use of Visio in the plant designing process.International CADISON customers and partners, including ChemVap Engineering, PSTM Engineering, and SaltX Technology, will share insights from their day-to-day planning work and demonstrate, using concrete use cases, how digital engineering solutions are applied in practice. ITI – Wipro Engineering will provide further technological insights.CADISON 2027: A Preview of the Upcoming ReleaseAnother highlight of the program is the presentation of CADISON 2027 by Stefan Kraus, Director of Software & Product Development at ITandFactory. Scheduled for release in April 2027, this update will include, among other things, enhanced features for converting existing P&ID flow diagrams into structured engineering data, new capabilities for technical reviews, and simplified collaboration across disciplines. The Share2Review review platform will also be further developed. A new AutoCAD OEM option will additionally enable the use of CADISON without a separate AutoCAD license.The second day of the conference will focus on hands-on workshops for CADISON users. CIC 2026 is aimed at specialists and executives from plant engineering, the process industry, and engineering, and offers an opportunity to combine current technological developments with specific requirements from practical plant designing.The CADISON International Conference 2026 demonstrates how artificial intelligence, integrated engineering data, and practical experience can be combined to make plant design smarter and more efficient.CADISON International Conference (CIC) 2026November 4–5, 2026 | Bad Soden am Taunus, GermanyFor more information visit .About ITandFactoryITandFactory GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Neilsoft, is a provider of integrated engineering solutions for plant engineering and the process industry. With CADISON, the company offers a powerful, data-centric platform that combines plant design, operation, documentation, and lifecycle management in a single system.

Simran Bazaz

ITandFactory GmbH

+49 4961 969349023

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AI Meets Engineering Practice: New Impulses for Digital Plant Design News Provided By ITandFactory GmbH November 03, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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