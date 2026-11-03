Aspirity Commits $135 Million To Hoxton Wealth

Joseph O'Mara (Aspirity) Chris Ball (Hoxton)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aspirity Partners I (“AP I”) has committed $135 million to Hoxton Wealth, a technology-enabled international wealth management platform, through a strategic minority investment.The investment represents the first external investment in Hoxton since founding in 2018. It will support the company's next phase of disciplined growth, including further international expansion, the recruitment of leading wealth advisers and select strategic acquisitions, while continuing to strengthen the platform, processes and service quality that support its clients.Hoxton is headquartered in London and Dubai, providing advice to approximately 10,000 clients across ten jurisdictions and managing in excess of $5 billion in assets. Its technology-enabled, adviser-led model supports clients with complex cross-border needs who value continuity of advice from a single firm. Aspirity estimates this market to represent approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, with only 25% advice penetration and structural long-term growth.The transaction sits firmly within Aspirity's Financial Technology & Services strategy. International wealth management is a priority theme identified through the Firm's Proactive Thematic Origination work, reflecting the structural growth in cross-border wealth and the increasingly complex needs of internationally mobile clients.The opportunity to partner with Hoxton began with a bilateral engagement. The relationship developed over almost a year, allowing Aspirity to work closely with founder Chris Ball and his team on a partnership designed around Hoxton's growth ambitions, in part supported by the contribution of a number of Aspirity Innovators and Leaders.Joseph O'Mara, Founder and Managing Partner at Aspirity Partners, said:“We are delighted to be partnering with Chris and the Hoxton team. What Chris has achieved since founding the business is highly impressive, and we look forward to supporting Hoxton's next phase of disciplined growth as it continues to strengthen its platform and deliver high-quality advice to internationally mobile clients. Hoxton is strongly aligned with our strategy: a founder-led business attached to powerful secular trends, with attractive financial characteristics and a clear commitment to being best in class in its field.”“Chris and the team have built a substantial business without external capital. We have spent almost a year getting to know Hoxton and believe Aspirity can support its next phase as it continues to use technology to serve internationally mobile clients.”Chris Ball, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hoxton Wealth, said:“Taking external capital for the first time is an important moment for Hoxton, so choosing the right partner mattered enormously. The fact that Aspirity are so deliberate in their strategy it was obvious they had unusual depth of knowledge on the market, and informed perspectives on how they may be able to support our plans.“This partnership gives us the capital and support to build sustainably for the long term. We can bring more experienced advisers into the business, expand our international reach with discipline, continue strengthening our senior leadership and processes, and pursue the acquisition opportunities already in front of us.”Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.Hoxton Wealth was advised by Continuum Advisory Partners, who served as financial adviser, and Proskauer, who served as legal counsel. Ardea Partners served as exclusive financial adviser and Dechert served as legal counsel to Aspirity.

John Thompson

Burway Ltd

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Aspirity commits $135 million to Hoxton Wealth News Provided By Burway Ltd November 03, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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