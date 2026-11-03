Einnumber.Io Launches $49 U.S. EIN Service For Non-U.S. Residents Without SSN Or ITIN

EINNumber Launches $49 Express EIN Service Without SSN or ITIN

Non-U.S. residents can apply for a U.S. EIN for just $49 without an SSN or ITIN, with expert filing assistance, IRS follow-up and express support.

- Tousif Akram

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EINNumber Launches $49 U.S. EIN Service for Non-U.S. Residents Without SSN or ITIN, With Express Delivery Support

New affordable EIN filing service helps international entrepreneurs obtain U.S. business tax identification numbers through specialist-managed IRS applications, faster follow-up, and simplified documentation.

November 3, 2026 - EINNumber ( ), an online EIN application assistance platform, has announced the launch of its $49 U.S. Employer Identification Number (EIN) filing service, designed specifically for non-U.S. residents, international entrepreneurs, and foreign-owned U.S. LLCs that need an EIN without a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

The service aims to remove one of the common administrative barriers faced by international business owners: navigating the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) EIN application process from outside the United States.

With a one-time service fee of just $49, reduced from $99, EINNumber provides professional IRS Form SS-4 preparation, application submission, status tracking, and prompt digital delivery of EIN confirmation documents once the IRS assigns the number.

Making U.S. Business Identification More Accessible Worldwide

Thousands of international entrepreneurs establish U.S. businesses to serve global customers, access international payment infrastructure, and expand their commercial operations.

However, obtaining an EIN can be confusing for founders without U.S. taxpayer identification numbers. While eligible U.S.-based applicants can use the IRS online EIN application, international applicants without an SSN or ITIN often need to use alternative application procedures.

EINNumber addresses this challenge through a specialist-managed process designed for international applicants.

Eligible foreign applicants can obtain an EIN without first obtaining an SSN or ITIN, subject to applicable IRS rules.

Express Application Support With Transparent Processing Times

EINNumber combines specialist application preparation with proactive IRS follow-up to help international entrepreneurs avoid common filing mistakes and unnecessary delays.

The company reports that clients typically receive their EIN within approximately 10 working days with its follow-up service, although actual processing times depend on the IRS and cannot be guaranteed.

Once the EIN is assigned, the service promptly delivers available confirmation documentation digitally, helping business owners move forward with their next steps.

What the $49 EIN Filing Service Includes

For a one-time payment of $49, eligible customers receive:

Professional preparation and review of IRS Form SS-4.

EIN application assistance without an SSN or ITIN, where permitted under IRS rules.

Submission through the appropriate IRS filing channel.

IRS application status follow-up.

EIN confirmation document delivery.

Email communication throughout the application process.

Free resubmission assistance if the IRS does not assign an EIN.

The process is designed to be straightforward. Applicants provide their company formation document and essential business information, review the prepared application, and authorize submission.

A passport copy is generally not required under the company's standard document checklist.

Supporting Entrepreneurs Across Borders

EINNumber's services are particularly relevant to foreign-owned LLCs, freelancers, e-commerce businesses, digital agencies, SaaS founders, and international entrepreneurs who need a U.S. federal tax identification number.

An EIN may be required for business tax administration, opening certain U.S. business financial accounts, and completing verification processes with banking or payment service providers.

According to information published by the company, its team has supported more than 5,000 applicants across over 60 countries, bringing experience in international EIN applications and related documentation requirements.

By offering a focused EIN filing service at an accessible price, EINNumber seeks to help international founders handle an important stage of establishing and operating their U.S. businesses.

Applications Now Open

The $49 EIN Filing Assistance service is available to eligible international applicants through EINNumber.

Entrepreneurs can begin with an online application, receive a specialist review, and obtain instructions on the documents and information required before payment.

Apply online: /apply

Website:

About EINNumber

EINNumber is an independent online service specializing in U.S. Employer Identification Number application preparation and filing assistance for non-U.S. residents, foreign-owned businesses, and entrepreneurs without an SSN or ITIN.

The company provides specialist document preparation, application submission, IRS follow-up, and support to help international business owners navigate the EIN application process.

EINNumber is a private service provider and is not affiliated with the IRS or any U.S. government agency. The IRS issues EINs free of charge to applicants who apply directly; EINNumber's fees cover its professional assistance services.

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EINNumber Launches $49 U.S. EIN Service for Non-U.S. Residents Without SSN or ITIN News Provided By Form US LLC November 03, 2026, 12:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations



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