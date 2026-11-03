'K'taka Govt Shielding Culprits': Kumaraswamy Seeks Fair Probe In Sting Operation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he was looking forward to a fair and transparent investigation into the sting operation case, alleging that the Karnataka government was shielding those behind the controversy instead of taking action against them.

"I had advised this government on the very first day that it could conduct any kind of inquiry or investigation, but it must be fair and transparent. Give the responsibility to any officers and conduct whatever investigation you want. We are looking forward to a fair and transparent investigation. But everyone knows what is happening. They do not want to take action against the person behind this and are protecting that individual," he alleged while speaking to the media in Bengaluru.

Expressing confidence that he could not be targeted in the sting operation case, Kumaraswamy questioned how the issue could be turned against him. He said he had no objection to any investigation, provided it was conducted impartially and transparently.

Referring to the political developments surrounding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress leadership had used Siddaramaiah's political strength to come to power in Karnataka but was now attempting to sideline him.

"According to me, they have used his strength to come to power in Karnataka. Now they do not want his strength or his work. He has expressed that if this situation continues, he will not participate in any future elections or work towards strengthening the Congress party in the state," he said.

Kumaraswamy further claimed that Siddaramaiah had cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday about the developments in Karnataka.

He said Siddaramaiah had explained to Rahul Gandhi how attempts were being made to defame him and had conveyed his concerns to the party leadership.

"We will have to wait and watch whether this government takes appropriate action on his complaint or acts in accordance with the directions Rahul Gandhi may give," he said.

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress government over the increase in the price of milk and the proposed hike in bus fares, Kumaraswamy alleged that the government had failed to take decisions in the interests of the common people.

He pointed out that the government had increased milk prices last week and was now planning to raise bus fares, putting an additional financial burden on the people.

"Because this government has looted money and has no money left to loot further, it is now preparing to put the burden on the entire population of Karnataka. The people will teach it a lesson in the future, and the Congress will pay a heavy political price by losing Karnataka," he alleged.

Claiming that voters in Karnataka had already made up their minds to remove the Congress government from power, Kumaraswamy said the party would face the people's anger in the 2028 Assembly elections.

"The people of Karnataka have already decided to throw this dirty government out of power in the 2028 elections," he said.