Police Serve Notice To Congress Leader Prahlad Gunjal In Kota Over Threat To Om Birla's OSD

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) The Police in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday served a notice to former MLA and Congress leader Prahlad Gunjal in connection with alleged threats issued against Rajiv Datta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Gunjal had allegedly threatened to leave Datta in such a condition that he would be forced to contemplate suicide.

A team led by Mahesh Kumar, Circle Inspector (CI) of Anantpura police station, reached Gunjal's residence and served him a notice directing him to appear at the police station for questioning within seven days.

The notice was issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

CI Mahesh Kumar said a case related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct had earlier been registered against Gunjal at Ranpur police station.

The controversy stems from a public meeting held in Kolana village on October 21, during which Gunjal allegedly issued an open threat to Rajiv Datta.

Referring to Datta, the Congress leader reportedly said, "He has brought disgrace across Rajasthan. Datta-ji, our 'guru'-who does he think he is? Look at the hooliganism he is engaging in! I am saying this in front of everyone: just wait for the government to change."

Gunjal also added, "I will leave Datta in such a state that, while sitting at home, he will be forced to contemplate whether he should commit suicide or take a gun and kill someone."

After a video of the remarks surfaced, a case was registered on the complaint of Constable and Intelligence Officer Pushpendra Chaudhary.

Speaking about the police notice, Gunjal said it was part of the standard legal procedure and that officers had visited his residence to serve it.

"They have asked me to appear at the police station on November 10, but I have declined. We shall see what happens when the next date is set. Who is afraid of arrest?" he added.

The former MLA alleged political vendetta and warned that those responsible would be held accountable.

"Everyone will be held accountable; no one will be spared. Whenever Prahlad Gunjal speaks out, a case is registered against him. Where did the police get the misguided notion that by issuing an arrest notice, they could shut down Prahlad Gunjal's residence?" he said.

Questioning the legal provisions invoked in the case, Gunjal claimed that the sections were not applicable.

He also said that Rajiv Datta was merely a contractual employee who had already retired from government service.

Gunjal questioned the authenticity and timing of the video, claiming that the police had received it from an informant and that it could even be two years old.

"I issue this as a challenge: those who are engaging in wrongdoing will be held accountable. There is no question of backing down," he said.

According to the police report, the allegations against Gunjal include organising a gathering at a temple without permission, violating Election Commission directives, inciting the public and issuing threats.

An examination of the video allegedly revealed Gunjal instigating people during the gathering.

The police have registered a case under Sections 223(a), 132 and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act.

A pen drive containing the video footage of the gathering has also been seized and taken on record as evidence.